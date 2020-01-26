In the final chapter of our four-part miniseries, we asked those in the know to gaze into their crystal balls and tell us what big changes they wouldn’t be shocked to see in their field by the end of the decade of the 2020s.
Opportunities for women in sports
Says first-ballot Illini Athletics Hall of Famer MARY (EGGERS) TENDLER (above), head volleyball coach at North Carolina’s Elon University: “By the end of this decade, I will not be surprised if Illini fans walk into Memorial Stadium or State Farm Center and see a female as the head coach of the opposing football or men’s basketball team.
“Not only will this happen, but no one will think twice about it. I had to say opposing team because I love our current coaches.”
Says UI grad EMILY JAENSON (BS ’05, advertising), general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top minor-league team: “As a woman who is the ‘first female GM in Triple-A baseball in 20 years,’ by the end of the decade my hope is that there are no more ‘firsts’ for women in the front office, on the sidelines or in the broadcast booth.
“I hope we can cover that ground in the next 10 years and move on to speaking to a person’s accomplishments first rather than using their gender as a qualifier to their role or their ambition.
“For the women out there, I hope this decade is filled with opportunity. Opportunity to lead, succeed, grow and to take the big role. For the next generation, they need to see these roles filled by people who look like them so that they have the audacity to dream about what their future could look like and dream of the impact they can make on this world.”
Concussion research
Says New England neuropathologist DR. ANN McKEE, who examined the brains of 111 deceased NFL players and found a disease caused by repeated head injuries in 110 of them: “I am optimistic that the decade ahead will bring great advances in the diagnosis and treatment of traumatic brain injury of all severities, including concussion, subconcussion and blast injury.
“We are on a trajectory to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in living individuals, an advance that will give us a way to intervene in the earliest stages of disease — before the behavioral, mood and cognitive disturbances have begun.
“The ability to diagnose CTE in the living will also enable us to develop effective treatments and determine the true prevalence of the disease, developments that will be revolutionary.”
Getting to work
Toyota North America CEO JIM LENTZ says: “In the decade ahead, we will see a revolution in air transportation. What have been called ‘flying cars’ by the media will arrive in the mid-2020s and be a completely new mode of getting from point A to point B.
“They are called electric Vertical Take-off and Landing aircraft, or eVTOLs for short, and look like a cross between a small plane and a multi-rotor drone. They will be zero emissions, safe, many times quieter than helicopters.
“Due to their speed, efficiency, agility and lower noise profile, they will be more accessible to people within city limits and can help relieve traffic congestion, avoid harmful emissions and be a fast, alternative transportation method.
“EVTOLs are true game-changers, and as a mobility-for-all company, Toyota is investing in their development and excited to help drive the future.”
The opioid epidemic
Says DR. BARBARA McANENY, immediate past president of the American Medical Association: “Trends suggest opioids will not be the only epidemic endangering our communities as other drugs that pose dangers to our patients and challenges to our policymakers are showing up across the country.
“I am particularly worried about people adding cannabis usage to their opioid use disorder (OUD). We don’t know what the effect of the combination will be, and we do know that many patients with OUD use more than one drug. We are concerned with the deaths from people vaping cannabis compounds, and we worry that in addition to the opioid epidemic we will see worsening obesity and multi-drug dependence.
“Opioids continue to be useful for certain patients with chronic pain, and we don’t want policies intended to solve the opioid epidemic leave other patients in pain.
“However, we are starting to see progress in treatment. Men and women of science and compassion have responded to epidemics in the past, and we are counting on them again.”
Marathon MLB games
Says famed baseball analytics guru BILL JAMES, who gave us the term sabermetrics: “The most radical thing that could conceivably happen would be for player representatives — i.e. the union — to unite with ownership as to the style of on-field play.
“If baseball were to adopt a policy that games were to be played in two hours or less, and if players were to get on board with that idea, that would re-shape the game powerfully.
“There won’t be a clever innovation such as — oh, I don’t know, GPS tracking to help outfielders make sure their glove is perfectly positioned on fly balls. Nothing like that can be adopted, because baseball is fiercely good at resisting radical changes.
“But if the players were to decide to work with ownership on the way the game is played, it is 100 percent certain that players would soon discover that they liked playing baseball games at a brisk pace, that it was actually a hell of a lot more fun to play a two-hour baseball game than it was to play a four-hour baseball game, and the impact on the game would be enormous.”
Vaping
Says CREIGHTON DRURY, CEO of the Center on Addiction: “Sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see vaping and tobacco giants completely reverse one of the biggest public health successes in history by 2030.
“The industry’s reckless promotion of a range of addictive and toxic products to a generation that was on the cusp of becoming the first to fully reject smoking and its insidious harms will inevitably lead to addiction in thousands of young people.
“In the face of their marketing tactics and potent products, it’s more important than ever to ensure accountability for these harmful actions.
“On the other hand, I would be pleasantly surprised to see industry leaders and government regulators recognize and take seriously their responsibility for protecting our children from the very real risks and dangers associated with vaping — both nicotine and marijuana. And for them to fully grasp the fact that nine out of 10 individuals with substance use disorder as adults, started using addictive substances before the age of 21.”
College sports
Says ESPN college basketball analyst JAY BILAS: “Come 2030, college athletes will be allowed compensation in the free market, just as every other person is allowed, including every other student.
“As a result, athletes will be retained longer, by both staying in school longer and remaining at the same school. College sports will continue to thrive and grow.
“And we will look back and wonder why we argued about this inevitability for so long.”
Says JOHN ADAMS, who from 2008-15 served as the NCAA’s national men’s basketball officiating coordinator: “If the NCAA really wants to significantly approve consistency in officiating at the D-I basketball level, they would employ a single source officiating management service — i.e. one person responsible for training, hiring, assigning and firing officials.
“This would be revenue neutral for the NCAA, as they now send at least $40,000 to each of the 32 (NCAA tournament) automatic qualifier leagues for ‘officiating improvement’ grants. Spend that $1 million-plus to pay a CEO and his assistants to manage college basketball officiating.
“Before I left the NCAA in 2015, I made this proposal. The big impediment to implementing this plan is the leagues that don’t want to give up their ability to shape their products by dictating how they want their games officiated. Think of it as the conflict between federal and state governments.”
Says CBS college basketball analyst CLARK KELLOGG: “Revenue sharing will exist across all sports between universities and student-athletes, as athletes will have some type of unionized representation.”