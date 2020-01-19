Coming sooner than you’d think to a sky near you: vehicles like the ones George, Jane, Judy and Elroy Jetson used to take Astro for rides in. We didn’t believe it, either — until we asked automotive and aviation insiders what big changes they wouldn’t be shocked to see by the turn of the next decade. Here’s who we caught up with for chapter 2 of our monthlong look at what could be in store for dozens of industries between now and Dec. 31, 2029.