Top of the Morning, April 1, 2020
The celebration won’t be as extravagant as originally planned, but Urbana Rotary isn’t going to let Dick Cogdal’s big day go unnoticed.
On Saturday, club members plan to swing by Dick’s house in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Urbana and — weather permitting and safely distanced from each other — decorate his driveway with chalked birthday wishes.
He turns 103 that day.
“There’s a lot of deep love and emotion for Dick,” Urbana Rotary president-elect Tim Bartlett said. “It’s the least we can do.”
The coronavirus pandemic ended any group plans to salute Dick, a decorated veteran who we last profiled when he turned 100 and joined the band he played for in college — the Marching Illini — at a rehearsal on campus (below).
So club members and community members are mailing birthday cards and firing off birthday emails to one of the nicest guys you’ll meet (wish him well yourself at abirt220@gmail.com).
As if reaching 103 wasn’t enough, Dick will celebrate 70 years as an Urbana Rotarian on April 15.
“Astounding,” Bartlett said, unaware of anyone in club history with a longer run. “Unfortunately, we can’t have as much fun with it as we’d like to right now, so we’ll do it retroactively so he gets his proper recognition.”
