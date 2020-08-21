Top of the Morning, Aug. 21, 2020
Tatyana McFadden fans will want to hurry up and get a subscription to Netflix. Or find somebody who has one already.
On Wednesday, the streaming service debuts the sports documentary “Rising Phoenix.” The 1-hour, 45-minute film features University of Illinois wheelchair star McFadden and many others.
McFadden gets top billing in the documentary. She was also an executive producer.
“I hope it does really well,” McFadden said on FanSided.com. “I hope there are future documentaries.”
McFadden was interviewed for the film last fall in C-U.
“The neat part of it is the scenes of Tatyana training are here in Champaign County,” UI wheelchair track coach Adam Bleakney said. “Anybody who watches it will recognize some of the roads and corn fields.
“It was a major production with all the bells and whistles.”
Bleakney is looking forward to the film.
“I think they will represent the Paralympic movement honestly and provide a pretty insightful reflection on what the movement’s about,” he said.
At the 2016 Paralympics in Brazil, McFadden met Greg Nugent, who is one of the film’s producers.
“It’s a story that’s never been told,” McFadden said.
The film dives into the history of the Paralympic Games, which have become one of the largest sports events in the world.
You will hear McFadden’s story. You also will learn about Beatrice Vio, an Italian wheelchair fencer, and Jonnie Peacock, an English sprint champion.
Also featured is Jean-Baptiste Alaize, a French spring and long-jump champion.
Now 31, McFadden continues to train for the Paralympics, which are next scheduled for 2021 in Tokyo. She plans to continue working toward the 2024 and 2028 games.
COVID-19 forced the Tokyo Games to move back a year. It also altered McFadden’s training.
“With this stuff going on, you have to reshape training a little bit so you can peak at the right time,” she said.