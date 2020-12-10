It stands 25 feet tall, is covered by 37 strands of lights holding 1,850 colorful bulbs and cheers up Catlin 24/7 from late November until early January. Among small-town Christmas trees, it just might be the area’s most impressive.
“People are so enamored with it,” decorator Cheri Welsh said, “because it’s so big and the way the lights are hung: vertically.”
Planted a dozen years ago outside Village Hall along Sandusky Street, the blue spruce continues to grow. So much so that some in Catlin have hinted at cutting it down, Welsh said.
Watch your mouth, Grinch!
“It’s inspiring to a lot of us,” said Welsh, a 1979 Catlin High grad who runs a flower shop across the way.
It took Welsh, Herb Simmons, Denis Schmit and a bucket truck five hours (right) to decorate ahead of a revamped Christmas celebration on Nov. 29 that saw more than 200 vehicles tour the village to see the lights, say hi to Santa and sip hot chocolate outside the bank. “It was like a Hallmark movie,” said Welsh, Catlin’s Citizen of the Year in ‘18. “The celebration was different because of (COVID-19), but, in a year of distress, we didn’t want to cancel the parade. We wanted to do something for the community.”