Top of the Morning, Dec. 26, 2019
Doug Barnette took his wife’s 50th birthday bash on the road — and gained a roomful of new friends because of it.
The generous Danville do-gooder and his family sprung for 40 pizzas among other goodies for the lively residents of Liberty Village.
That Teresa Barnette got the royal treatment from the friendly hosts on her big day was, well, icing on the cake.
“The people there are so cool,” said Doug, a prominent sports agent whose previous visit to Liberty Village included a give-and-take session about the Indianapolis 500. “They’re authentic. To be there for (Teresa’s birthday) and interface with them was just great.”
News-Gazette