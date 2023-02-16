Top of the Morning, Feb. 16, 2023
Happy 90th, Phyllis Robeson
The birthday celebration started Tuesday when six close friends of Phyllis Robeson surprised her with balloons and a cake at the group’s monthly get-together in Champaign.
It will continue with lunches planned for today, Friday and Saturday.
“I’m already worn out just thinking about it,” Phyllis said. “I have lovely friends who take good care of me.”
A legendary volunteer in C-U, Phyllis turns 90 on Friday. Raised in a town of 250 (Malden), she moved to Champaign in 1954 and joined late husband Kyle in contributing whenever and wherever (thus the Robeson Philanthropy Award).
The pandemic interrupted many of her helpful routines, but Phyllis remains on the go thanks to a large circle of friends.
“It’s just a little harder and takes a little more effort to do everything,” she said, laughing.