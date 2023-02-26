For his pair of hard-to-believe halfcourt heaves, Joe Simmons has received two $25 gift certificates, loud cheers from State Farm Center crowds and encouraging words from his father, Bill.
“He told me that no one probably has done that in Big Ten history,” said Joe, a 21-year-old University of Illinois junior studying advertising and majoring in dramatics.
On Thursday, Joe delivered his latest basketball equivalent of a hole-in-one, banking in a shot from center court during a halftime contest involving UI students. He celebrated by taking a bow and collecting $25 to be used at Domino’s.
At the Illini’s home game against Wisconsin on Jan. 7, he did the same thing, only swishing it and winning $25 to be spent at Portillo’s.
The former Centennial High basketball player credits “hours at the YMCA, jacking them up” for his accuracy from 47 feet out. “I know as long as I keep it straight, it has a shot of going in.”
Friends both A) congratulated him on the inconceivable feat and B) reminded him that some halfcourt heroes are rewarded with large sums of money. Joe appreciates pizza and Italian beef and “I try not to compare but I can’t help it,” he said. “It hurts to see some other people nationwide get more bang for the buck.”
The way he sees it, tickets to Thursday’s final home game against Michigan would be as rewarding as a giant check or new car.
Either way, his claim to fame — two unlikely shots in one memorable season — is mighty impressive. “I’m going to have to put that on my resume,” he said.