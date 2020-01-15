At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the University YMCA on Wright Street will close early for the day.
“It felt right,” associate director Kasey Umland said. “We didn’t have anyone who did not agree with our decision.”
It’s the Y’s way of paying tribute to one of its own: longtime receptionist and housing director Carol Nunn, 65, who passed away Saturday after an eight-month bout with cancer. Now, the entire staff can attend visitation and services late Thursday afternoon. (Read her obituary.)
“The kindest, sweetest person you’d ever meet,” Umland said.
As the smiling face of the front desk for more than a decade, she met a lot of people. Umland was reminded of her reach by the overwhelming feedback stemming from her “In Loving Memory of Carol Nunn” dispatch on Monday, in which she wrote that Carol “was fiercely loyal and supportive.”
Like her personality, Carol’s choice of music (classic rock) brought life to the Y’s lobby.
A petite woman, she drove big: a Ford pickup for work, a Harley-Davidson for pleasure. A townie, she was active with the American Legion and VFW.
Her presence was felt on every floor at the Y, the residence hall students frequently tapping her for motherly advice.
“She was incredibly important to so many people,” Umland said. “She was a warm hello.”