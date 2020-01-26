Top of the Morning, Jan. 26, 2020
Coming Friday: Our 40-page special section, “Best of the Decade”
News-Gazette Editor Jeff D’Alessio has made a list or two during his 29 years in journalism.
In his first stint at The N-G — when his beat was Big Ten basketball — he was named 1999 Employee of the Year. In 2009, as Editor of Sporting News, he joined a prestigious group when the journalism school at St. Bonaventure awarded him Alumnus of the Year. Back in Champaign, he was selected as “18 People to Watch in ’18” by Inland Press Association for his innovative work both online (UI at 150 & Beyond) and in print (five-time reigning Newspaper of the Year in Illinois).
For the past month, however, D’Alessio, 50, has been researching his own lists. The result is a first-of-its-kind special section that celebrates the countless achievers in our communities.
“Best of the Decade” is a compilation of award-winners, trend-setters and up-and-comers, from Arcola Citizen of the Year to Urbana Police Officer of the Year and everyone in between. There are literally thousands of names of men and women who did something special from 2010 on.
“Hundreds of community members deserve a co-byline for responding to what was an ambitious ask," D'Alessio said. "We’re hoping this is as much of a keepsake for everyone in it as it is a source of pride for us.”
“Best of the Decade” will be included in Friday’s News-Gazette ($1.50) and is available upon request by calling me at 217-351-5231.