She’s painted shoes and faces, mailboxes and restaurant walls, welcome signs and windows, even grain bins and satellite dishes.
“I try to take on anything people ask me to do,” 20-year-old Lindsey Franz said. “I’m definitely willing to try anything.”
What started as a hobby has turned into a full-time summer job for the talented 2021 Chrisman High graduate, who served as our High School Confidential correspondent a few years back. Her eye-catching art can be spotted throughout Vermilion and Edgar counties and into Indiana, where she spruced up the exteriors of Angie’s Country Kitchen and the Vermillion County Highway Department headquarters in Cayuga.
“I’m kind of trending now,” she said. “When I started, I thought I’d have to go to Champaign or Danville or another big city to find jobs. But I’m not reaching out anymore. They’re finding me, flooding me with messages. It’s awesome.”
Her Facebook page hints at why Franz is in such high demand. The most challenging of many summer assignments: painting sunflowers on a grain bin of a retired Chrisman teacher. “So riveted and wavy, not a flat surface at all,” she said.
A Danville Area Community College grad, Franz is majoring in graphic design at Illinois State. Her parents aren’t surprised a bit at the career choice.
“I’ve always been drawing,” she said. “My mom told me I was the best kid because all she’d have to do is give me a coloring book and some crayons and I’d be quiet all day.”