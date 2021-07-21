Top of the Morning, July 21, 2021
A celebration of life for two-time slow-pitch softball Hall of Famer Bart Wills will play out Aug. 7 at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.
Fittingly, guests are encouraged to wear jerseys and bring bats and mitts “should a spontaneous game amongst friends take place.”
A townie who played a big role in the community, Bart died in February at the age of 66.
He was looking forward to celebrating with teammates from Champaign-based English Brothers, which last year was elected to the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame (Bart also played for Rantoul-based Gery & Al’s, inducted in 2006).
The ceremony was scheduled to take place in April 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.
English Brothers instead will be inducted at a banquet on Oct. 2 in Decatur.
Leading up to that, teammates have arranged for a tree to be planted and a bench to be placed at one of Bart’s favorite places: Dodds Park in Champaign. The tribute includes a plaque reading “Five decades of Excellence in Champaign Softball.”