On Tuesday, Stephanie Burnett took a different way home to Rantoul. As she drove on U.S. 45 toward the city limits, she saw a sign with a familiar name: her daughter, Brianna DIXON.
A new panel installed below the one announcing the village’s population (13,000) reads:
“Brianna Dixon
Rantoul Township High School
2021 IHSA Girls Track Class 2A
100m Hurdles — State Champion”
The family didn’t know the sign was coming. Or who made it happen.
“I just saw it (Tuesday) for the first time,” Burnett said. “So, I stopped, did a U-turn and went back and took a picture of it. She was really excited to see it.”
On Wednesday, Burnett returned with her daughter to take another picture. This time, with the honoree in the frame (right).
There may be more signs on the way for Dixon in the future. She just finished her sophomore year and has two more track seasons for the Eagles.
Dixon is also a high jumper. She finished third in the state meet in that event.
She started running track in elementary school.
“She was really fast,” Burnett said.
Dixon got involved in summer track programs. She currently runs for the Vipers Track Club.
On Saturday, Dixon and her family are heading to Florida, where, starting Thursday, she will compete in the USATF Junior Olympics in Jacksonville. She is entered in the hurdles and high jump.