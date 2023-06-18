Happy 90th, Meyer the Flyer
On Thursday, we had the pleasure of meeting Gibson City’s Jim Meyer — or Doc, as his family, friends and countless clients call him.
The retired veterinarian turns 90 on Tuesday and will celebrate at an Open House at the Gibson City Telecare Building (215 E. Third St.) from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Everyone’s invited.
Earlier this week, fellow Thursday Night Taildraggers had a birthday cake waiting for him at their weekly cookout in Aero Place, a friendly Urbana neighborhood bordered on the north by a 2,200-foot grass air strip.
Doc and his wife, Michele, arrived in their Jabiru from the Paxton airport. The flight took 12 minutes.
In the coming days in these pages and at news-gazette.com, videographer Anthony Zilis will tell of Doc’s love of flying — he signs his emails Meyer the Flyer — at the tender age of 89.
We’ll also spotlight the Thursday Night Taildraggers, friends of aviation who gather weekly to swap stories, grill burgers and then, in many cases, simply fly home.
On Thursday, Doc was sporting an early birthday present from his sister-in-law, a T-shirt that read: “You don’t stop flying when you get old, you get old when you stop flying!”
Doc earned his pilot license in 1962 and has been sky-high since.
“I don’t see a reason to quit,” he said. “I have new places to go and people to see.”