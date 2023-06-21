We’ve welcomed some fresh new talent into the newsroom in the form of recent Eastern Illinois University graduate Luke Taylor.
Taylor, 22, will be tackling general reporting assignments, with an emphasis on the University of Illinois beat.
The Paris, Ill., native and Paris Community High graduate said he set his sights on journalism after starting at EIU.
“In high school I convinced myself I liked school enough to be a lawyer, but I wanted to do something else for undergrad,” he said. “Once I started working at the Daily Eastern News, I realized how fun journalism can be.”
Taylor stayed active with the student paper, including a stint as editor-in-chief for part of his senior year, while competing his bachelor’s in journalism with a minor in sociology.
Outside of work, he’s a cinephile, citing this year’s best-picture winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” as his favorite but also strongly recommending the 2020 sci-fi romantic comedy “Palm Springs.” On the small screen, he’s a big fan of NBC’s “Community.”
He’s also trying his hand at fixing up used furniture for his new Champaign apartment and wants to keep getting better at it.
Most of all, he’s excited to take the next step in his journalistic career.
“It’s cool getting to learn about something different every day and really getting to know all parts of my community — and I’m extra excited now that my community is as large as the area The News-Gazette covers,” he said.
To welcome Taylor to town and the newsroom, send an email to ltaylor@news-gazette.com, call 217-393-8264 or follow him on Twitter (@Luke_Taylor23).