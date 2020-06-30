Top of the Morning, June 30, 2020
The longtime radio voice of early Saturday mornings is moving on.
Jim Lewis, a jack-of-all-trades for 25 years at WDWS/WHMS/WKIO, will work his final shift today. He’s selected “Hello, Goodbye” by the Beatles as his farewell tune, which he’ll play to sign off at the end of his 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot on 107.9-FM.
“People ask what I’ll miss the most. Definitely the people,” he said.
Lewis, a 1995 Mahomet-Seymour grad, was first hired to work overnight shifts on WDWS. Since then, he’s done a little bit of everything for our three stations: sales, engineering, hosting, producing, even “taking out the garbage,” he said.
His most recognizable role: hosting Saturday morning programming on WDWS from 1998-2018.
His family will soon move to Louisville, Ky.
To wish him well, email jlewis@wdws.com.
