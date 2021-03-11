Top of the Morning, March 11, 2021
My first question for Mahomet’s Dave Huber after last weekend’s
hole-in-one at Lake of the Woods Golf Course: What took you so long?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve lipped out a few and hit the stick a couple times. It’s not like I haven’t been trying.”
To be fair, the longtime Lake of the Woods golf pro has more holes-in-one (six since 1978) than most anyone around. It’s just that, before Saturday, none had come at the 18-hole layout in Mahomet that he ran for nearly 30 years (two took place on the adjacent par-3 course).
“Everybody in my group told me those don’t count,” he said.
He used an 8-iron to ace the 140-yard fourth hole, knuckle-bumping playing partner Rick Little and placing the “Closest to the Pin” flag in the cup for the next group to see.
The celebration was short-lived. The 65-year-old Huber, who retired as golf pro in 2017, bogeyed three of his last four holes and finished with a 75.
“I kind of fell apart,” he said, laughing. “But this time, I didn’t mind.”
