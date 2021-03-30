Top of the Morning, March 30, 2021
He may not exactly have had a smile on his face when he died Wednesday, but 100-year-old Paul Rector knew he was loved.
Just 19 days earlier, friends and family joined in a colorful and joyous drive-by parade at The Windsor of Savoy to honor the member of the Greatest Generation for a life well-lived.
I was fortunate to document the outpouring of love and enjoy a celebratory cookie with a tag that said “Make your memories good ones.” He sure did.
Son Jim Rector of Sidney said on the Sunday before he died, his dad watched the Illinois-Loyola basketball game, then on Monday was released from the quarantine of his apartment.
“He enjoyed lunch with ice cream for dessert in the dining room with a friend of many decades,” the younger Rector said. “He took a ride on his shiny new red scooter, greeting all he passed with his trademark ‘Howdy doody’ and a wave.”
On Tuesday, Paul Rector complained of pain after a fall and underwent X-rays, a CT scan and an examination, but no injuries could be found.
“We held hands and spent the day focusing on his breath. He was peaceful and comfortable,” said Jim, who said goodnight and fist-bumped his dad for the last time.
On March 24, his 78th wedding anniversary, Paul Rector quietly slipped away to join his lifelong love, Billie.
While the last few years may not have been exactly golden, Jim said, “Dad was at peace and happy during his final days, having accomplished his goal of being 100 years young.”