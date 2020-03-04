Top of the Morning, March 4, 2020
From wrapping the town’s utility poles in silver and blue during Child Abuse Prevention Month to sponsoring the annual holiday parade on Main Street, the Georgetown Ladies Community Club is a community blessing.
So it’s no surprise the 63-year-old club — 17 women strong — was quick to step up and help the family of Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy Michael Vice, a 2001 Georgetown-Ridge Farm High grad who was severely injured while tending to an accident on Interstate 74 on Jan. 26.
“He’s very well-known, very well-liked,” GLCC’s Judy Sawyer said. “We felt the need to help the family.”
The GLCC set up a savings account to help with travel expenses (mail donations to: Longview Bank and Trust, 111 S. Main St., Georgetown, IL 61846). Vice is rehabilitating in Chicago.
You can also write notes of encouragement to: Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Attn: Michael Vice, Room 2232, 355 E. Erie St., Chicago, IL 60611.
The family is using Vice’s incident to advocate for Scott’s Law. Vice, whose 20-year law enforcement career included stints with police departments in Georgetown and Ridge Farm, was seated in his squad car when it was struck by a passing motorist. He was assisting Illinois State Police as an accident scene near the Bowman Avenue exit in Danville was being cleared.
“Michael, along with his family, would like to thank everyone for the calls, texts, donations, cards, visits and prayers,” his wife, Stacy, said Tuesday. “We will never be able to properly express our gratitude to the hundreds of friends, family and even strangers who have supported us during this time.
“The one thing we would like everyone to do is get the word out regarding Scott’s Law. It’s crucial that if an emergency vehicle, or ANY vehicle, is pulled over on the side of the interstate, that you MOVE OVER. Our family would like to be an example of the importance of Scott’s Law and hopefully prevent any future accidents!”
News-Gazette