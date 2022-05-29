Top of the Morning, May 29,2022
In September 2017, Joey Wright reported to The News-Gazette to begin his stint as Urbana’s correspondent for High School Confidential, our now-6-year-old initiative that has aspiring student journalists contributing weekly reports.
Last week, he was back. Only this time, it was as a full-time member of our newsroom crew.
Of the many reasons we’re thrilled to have Wright on staff, one stands out: He’s the first High School Confidential grad we’ve hired (with the hope of more to come).
“Any time you can blaze a trail in anything, that’s something to be proud of,” he said. “Hopefully I can set a good example for those who follow.”
Wright, 21, graduated from Bradley this month. With us, he’ll do work on a variety of beats while also assisting our radio operation with a goal of one day landing a play-by-play role.
Wright’s a familiar voice in Urbana. He started as public address announcer at middle school games and then called high school games for UPTV. At Bradley, he co-founded Clutch Sports Media, an impressive and growing operation that provides video and audio coverage of Illinois prep events.
His role model: Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart, now a co-worker. “A great voice who calls a great game,” he said.
To welcome Wright back to town — and back to the newsroom — email jwright@news-gazette.com, call 217-393-8246 or message him on Twitter (@JoeyWright2000).