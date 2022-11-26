Top of the Morning, Nov. 26, 2022
Every athlete dreams of seeing themselves in a video game.
That dream is a reality for Oakwood native Bobby Pierce, a playable driver in the newly released “World of Outlaws Dirt Racing” video game.
His late model — complete with all of its sponsors — can be driven at Fairbury Speedway in addition to dozens of real and fictional tracks located across the country.
“It’s the first time late models, like, real late model drivers have been on a console game like that,” Pierce said. “I knew right away, no matter what it took, I just had to make sure I was on that game.”
That process was easier than you might think. Pierce, who grew up playing “World of Outlaws: Sprint Cars” after it was released for the PlayStation 2 in 2002, simply had to send in the file for his wrap.
“I haven’t gotten anything for it (other than) just being in the game,” Pierce said. “I was fine with that.”
Pierce has found some time to play the game around a busy schedule, which will trip to St. Louis for the Gateway Dirt Nationals in early December.
His favorite tracks are Fairbury and Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, which was released as DLC along with UMP modified cars on Oct. 28.
“A lot of people seem to be loving the game, whether it’s the new mechanics, how the late models kind of like get up on the left rear, like the suspension moves around. All the old games (that had) late models on it or whatever it may be, the cars were just so basic, they didn’t move. And so I feel like they did a good job with it.”
“World of Outlaws Dirt Racing” is available for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.