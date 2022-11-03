Top of the Morning, Nov. 3, 2022
LeRoy’s Steve Epperson won the Berry Free Throw Award in 1970 but long ago lost track of the trophy’s whereabouts.
Imagine the 70-year-old’s surprise when a former student of his — LeRoy historian Jim Wilson — presented it to him at a recent 3rd Sunday Market in Bloomington. Wilson had retrieved the trophy when LeRoy tore down its old high school in 2005, and “I thought Mr. Epperson would like it,” he said.
He was right.
“I hadn’t seen it in God knows how many years,” said Epperson, a three-sport standout at LeRoy and University of Illinois graduate who enjoyed a long career in education, including stops at Uni High and Tri-Valley. “It was kind of cool to see it again.”
Epperson has worked the 3rd Sunday Market for 30 years and will be at the next one Nov. 13 at Interstate Center in Bloomington (call Mike Raycraft at 217-202-2847 for information). He might even bring his trophy — like LeRoy’s gym, it’s named for coach Dud Berry — from home.
And, yes, he still has the touch from 15 feet out. Asked how many free throws he’d make out of 10, he said “probably seven or eight.”