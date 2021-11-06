Top of the Morning, Nov. 6, 2021
Four years ago, Lou and Mary Henson thought Loren Tate would actually retire, so the former Illinois basketball coach and his wife penned an editorial about their close friend.
Of course, 55 years after Tate filled an opening in The News-Gazette’s sports department, the U.S. Basketball Writers Hall of Famer is still penning columns and taking to the airwaves on WDWS.
So the Hensons’ words never saw the light of day.
On Wednesday, Mary called in to “SportsTalk” to wish him a happy 90th birthday and read the note she and her late husband wrote from Lou’s perspective while adding a few good-natured quips of her own.
“I was introduced to Loren in the summer of 1966 during our annual trek to visit Mary’s family in northwestern Illinois … and we stopped to see the Assembly Hall,” Mary said, reading the letter. “We had interrupted an interview of (then Illinois coach Harv Schmidt’s) with a young, good-looking — that’s a little stretch — sports editor of The News-Gazette named Loren Tate. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that 55 years later, I would be in the position to critique Loren’s award-winning, Hall of Fame journalism career.”
In the heartfelt message, the Hensons went on to praise Tate’s writing and describe their professional relationship and their friendship, which flourished after Henson retired.
“Seldom have I run across a writer who is as astute and dedicated to accuracy as Loren,” Mary read. “No matter what, when you finish reading his column or game coverage, you know you’ve been presented with an intelligent — that’s another stretch — fair evaluation of the event or subject at hand.”
