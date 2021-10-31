On Monday, the latest group of Central Illinois Business Magazine’s Forty Under 40 honorees will be celebrated when they get to walk across the stage at a renovated Virginia Theatre.
In case there’s someone in the 14th class of Forty Under 40 individuals you didn’t recognize on page A-1 of today’s newspaper, here’s the list (from left):
Row 1: Anthony Benjamin, Kelli Bertram, Josh Birkey, Meghan Burke, Dan Burkybile, Bobbie Butler, Dustin Campbell, Man of the Year Brandon Chandler
Row 2: Sahil Contractor, Derrick Cooper, Emily Corum, David Danenhower, Bryce Dubson, Austin Ducey, Lainey Emmons, Rachel Fenner
Row 3: Seth Floyd, Molly Goldstein, Rachael Graham, Wesley Hanner
Row 4: Jenell Hardy, Ranya Hasan, Amariah Hays, Jessica Hogue
Row 5: Emily Jenkins, Mike Krisman, J Leman, Dana Martin, Anish Mehta, Bridget Schott, Krystle Shelton, Brittany (Banks) Simon
Row 6: Mary Noel Stefan, Alexandria Stewart, Elizabeth Sullard, Brandon Taylor, Woman of the Year Cessily Thomas, Jaclyn Vinson, Michael Vittone, Shawna Waller.
Learn more about each of them in the latest issue of CIBM.
Want a subscription? Email me at mgoebel@news-gazette.com and I’ll get you on the list.