Top of the Morning, Oct. 6, 2021
One of the area’s best slow-pitch softball teams finally celebrated its Hall of Fame induction Saturday night in Decatur.
The only downside to an otherwise splendid evening: Three of the players who made it possible — Bart Wills, Steve Ward and Tom Bernett — weren’t there to reminisce with Champaign-based English Brothers teammates.
The Illinois ASA Hall of Fame banquet was originally scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020. The pandemic ruined those plans.
As the team waited for its day in the spotlight, Wills, Ward and Bernett passed away.
“If we would have had (the banquet in 2020), all three would have been there,” said Terry Holleman, one of the team’s original members. “It’s still hard; they were all in their 60s. It’s a shame.”
Holleman made sure to include his fallen teammates in his acceptance speech at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel. Wills, in particular, played a major role in getting English Brothers noticed by the selection committee.
His daughter, Rachel, was in attendance as part of a sizable English Brothers contingent.
A team “that kept Pia’s in business for a lot of years,” Holleman joked, regained its late-night form as players returned from as far away as Arizona and Florida. A plaque saluting English Brothers will soon be on display at the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame museum in Casey.
“We always had a good team,” Holleman said, “and we always had a fun team. It was so much fun to see everybody again and talk about the old times.”