Top of the Morning, Oct. 21, 2019
Among Tammy Zehr’s hobbies: walking, reading, quilting and enjoying her newfound free time with her five grandchildren.
But first, she does the Jumble in her morning News-Gazette.
“I love anything to do with words,” said the recently retired GCMS second-grade teacher — and the latest winner in our Puzzle Book contest.
Zehr, who lives in Fisher, correctly solved three word puzzles in this month’s special edition and was chosen from a random drawing of more than 60 entries.
Her spoils? Gift cards worth $50 to Baxters, which she and husband Stan will enjoy before an upcoming Illini basketball game this season.
They’ve been season ticket holders for 48 years now.
Will the Illini solve the NCAA tournament puzzle this year?
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” she said.
We received about 200 entries in our 2019 Pet Contest, and starting today, you can vote for your favorites.
Entered in the contest: around 200 dogs and cats — plus two cows and one bird.
After three rounds of voting, ending on Nov. 10, we will announce 12 winners.
Their owners will receive a $25 gift card, and the winning pets will have their mug featured in one month of a 2020 wall calendar — available later this year for $10 apiece.
The rest of the entries will have their image featured on one day of the year in the calendar.
Head to news-gazette.com/petcontest to start voting.
