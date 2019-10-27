Sixty years ago Monday, Jerry Adkisson piloted a Piper Super Cub PA-18A to Arcola, where he picked up his bride-to-be, Delores. The two made the short flight to Mattoon for breakfast, then returned in time for their wedding later that day at Tuscola’s First Christian Church.
Will be there be a repeat when the Tuscola couple celebrates its 60th anniversary?
“I’d love to,” Jerry said, “but as crippled up as I am, it’d be difficult. Nobody’s going to loan me an airplane in my condition.”
Jerry, 84, and Delores, 83, aren’t as quick on their feet as back in the day. But the lovebirds, who first met at Tuscola’s airport in 1954, still help keep the rural operation running. Their anniversary announcement — read it in Wednesday’s News-Gazette — has an aviation theme, noting “they have been deeply involved in promoting and caring for the airport.”
It’s a big reason for their wedded bliss — and loving family (three children, four grandchildren, two great-granchildren).
“Our secret has been patience with each other,” Jerry said, “and being able to share an interest in something like we have: the airport. We both love the place.”