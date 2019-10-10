Angus Gardner, who turns 85 on Nov. 11, always has wanted to make it to Walt Disney World. This weekend, the Champaign man gets his wish.
Daughter Linda Bolden, with help from her siblings, is treating Dad to a trip to Florida, where he’ll spend Saturday at Epcot.
“He’s always been interested in other countries and other cultures,” Linda said.
Perfect.
“It’s a birthday present that’s way overdue,” Linda said. “We’ve been trying to get him to Disney for a long time.”
The biggest hurdle? Angus isn’t fond of flying. But Linda and her sisters, Sylvia and Mary, convinced him to put aside his fears for what should be a memorable weekend.
“He’s excited about the trip but a little nervous about the flight,” Linda said. “But he’ll be surrounded by his daughters, so he should be OK.”