Kim and Ed Decker have celebrated countless anniversaries by sharing dinner in the cab of a combine. As part of a farming family with an October wedding date, it’s become a fall ritual.
“People who know my husband know that when it’s time to plant or time to combine, that’s what he does,” Kim said.
But on Tuesday – when Kim and Ed marked 25 years of wedded bliss — the Philo couple left the field for a night on the town. That’s because Ed’s energetic dad, Alvin, volunteered to combine so the lovebirds could chow down at Texas Roadhouse.
Alvin is 93.
“What a pleasant surprise,” Kim said.
Ed took to Twitter to share the moment. Thousands of likes, retweets and comments soon followed. See for yourself at@deckeredd.
Alvin, a lifelong farmer who lives across the street from Kim and Ed, still has a hand in harvesting. On Wednesday, he chipped in at the family’s grain bin.
“We’re blessed and fortunate that at 93 he can be in the field and help us,” Kim said. “He’s amazing.”