Top of the Morning, Sept. 11, 2022
Mike Kessel takes pride in how the American flag is displayed outside his business and others at 701 Broadmoor in Champaign.
If only Broadmoor was in better shape.
“I drove on smoother roads in Iraq,” he said, only half-joking.
A U.S. Army veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star for Meritorious Service on March 8, 2005, Kessel happily looks after the Stars & Stripes outside his office at Edward Jones. On Thursday, the financial advisor accepted a plaque on behalf of the many businesses that call 701 Broadmoor home, recognizing the group as September’s recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag.
“Tenants have moved out and new tenants moved in over the years but Old Glory was constantly flying there,” Post 24’s Chuck Zelinsky said.
Kessel wrote a powerful essay for The News-Gazette for our 9/11 tribute a year ago. Recently, he returned to New York with his wife, Alicia, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, the trip stirring the usual emotions. “Always kind of moving,” he said.
Zelinsky said there “was unexpected appreciation” when he delivered certificates to Securitas, Strategic Farm Marketing, Kemper CPA Group, Technology Concepts Group, Petry-Kuhne Company, JICTB and Edward Jones.
“We’re all friends and support each other in this building,” Kessel said. The flag “reminds folks of what we are as a country. We have more in common than we have differences.”
Do you know of a business to nominate for Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.