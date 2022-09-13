Top of the Morning, Sept. 13, 2022
Up until his last day, Lee Cabutti used his stroller to make the long walk from the assisted living wing to the memory care wing at Bridlebrook in Mahomet to visit with his wife of 67 years, JoAnne.
“Every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” their son, Mark Cabutti, said. “By golly, he was dedicated and vigilant. He kept going.”
When it was clear Lee’s time was near, the family brought JoAnne to his side, the two holding hands and simply gazing at each other.
Lee, 97, died Thursday night. In JoAnne’s room, staff told Mark that she was “weeping, saying ‘It’s OK, it’ OK, it’s OK,’” he said. “She knew before we had a chance to tell her that he had passed and gone to heaven.”
JoAnne, 92, died just after midnight Saturday.
“They were married for 67 years and were apart for two days and two hours,” Mark said.
Lee was a Hall of Fame high school coach. JoAnne was a Hall of Fame community volunteer, logging more than 22,000 hours while helping local causes. In 2015, the couple was presented keys to the city of Champaign.
Fittingly, they’re difference-making lives will be celebrated at the same time on Sept. 23 at Holy Cross Church in Champaign.
“His love for her and her love for him was a beautiful thing,” Mark said.