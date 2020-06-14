'Why do I move the way I do? Because I owe. ... When I die, I want to die empty. I don’t want no regrets'

featured top story

‘I owe. I really owe.’

It’s hard to tell where Herbert “Hub” Burnett gets his energy. One need only speak with him a couple minutes to sense he’s itching to get to his to-do list. He signals that he’d prefer to be helping someone over marching or attending a strategy session. That’s not to say he hasn’t done those things, but presently, the 55-year-old lifelong learner is teaching by example and putting his myriad skills and life experiences to use helping young people. ❡ “Why do I move the way I do? Because I owe. I ain’t trying to be (Martin Luther) King. I’m just Hub. When I die, I want to die empty. I don’t want no regrets.” ❡ The retired military man, clothing store owner, coach, referee, Uber driver — the list goes on — sat down with The News-Gazette’s Mary Schenk last week for a wide-ranging talk, from growing up black in Urbana to making a difference in his new hometown of Rantoul.