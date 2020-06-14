'Why do I move the way I do? Because I owe. ... When I die, I want to die empty. I don’t want no regrets'
It’s hard to tell where Herbert “Hub” Burnett gets his energy. One need only speak with him a couple minutes to sense he’s itching to get to his to-do list. He signals that he’d prefer to be helping someone over marching or attending a strategy session. That’s not to say he hasn’t done those things, but presently, the 55-year-old lifelong learner is teaching by example and putting his myriad skills and life experiences to use helping young people. ❡ “Why do I move the way I do? Because I owe. I ain’t trying to be (Martin Luther) King. I’m just Hub. When I die, I want to die empty. I don’t want no regrets.” ❡ The retired military man, clothing store owner, coach, referee, Uber driver — the list goes on — sat down with The News-Gazette’s Mary Schenk last week for a wide-ranging talk, from growing up black in Urbana to making a difference in his new hometown of Rantoul.
“There are three things I can’t apologize for: How my mom and dad raised me; for serving in the military for 20 years, which I consider one of the best developers of leadership; and for serving in Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom,” Herbert “Hub” Burnett said.
He had been mulling over his thoughts for days after witnessing looting at Market Place Mall on May 31 in Champaign — an eruption of anger, frustration and opportunism in the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer six days earlier.
“When I showed up at the mall and saw no leadership, I went directly into combat,” he said, explaining he was on Facebook calling for leaders to come. Some did.
“True leadership shows up in chaos, not calmness.”
“I saw a lot of pain out there. Can you imagine pastors and teachers and coaches and youth leaders all being at the mall, all saying, ‘This ain’t going to happen on our watch?’ If just 100 had been there standing up and letting the youth know, ‘We feel your pain.’”
Burnett had shoved a Bible in the push bar of the door of his 10-year-old west Champaign clothing store, Suits By Soouljah, and hoped for the best. He was spared the damage that rained down on some 50 other Champaign businesses.
‘We need to do a better job of bridging that gap’
Burnett was raised on Ellis Drive in Urbana, named for prominent black Champaign physician Dr. Harry Ellis, who died in 1946. He was the youngest child of James and Evelyn Burnett.
“I have three brothers and two sisters,” he said, joking that he is the smartest because he learned from his siblings and because his folks knew more about parenting by the time he arrived.
His mother, Evelyn Burnett Underwood, was 21 when he was born. Working her way up from folding sheets at Shelton Laundry in Urbana to a secretarial job at the University of Illinois, she eventually obtained five higher-education degrees, including one in law and a Ph.D. in education.
She was instrumental in integrating Urbana schools, worked at Urbana Middle School as a counselor and served on the Urbana school board for many years. Now 77, she lives in town with Burnett’s stepfather, King James Underwood, 82, a minister.
His dad, now 80 and living in the Atlanta area, worked at General Motors in Danville in the late ’60s and early ’70s, and later at the McKinley YMCA on campus, where one of the programs he was affiliated with left a lasting impression on his son.
“He started the ‘Pal Program.’ UI students would come north of University Avenue, pick kids up and show them a totally different world south of University,” he said. “Now, kids north of University live five or 10 minutes from the Alma Mater and don’t even know the statue exists.
“We need to do a better job of bridging that gap.”
Burnett said his parents, especially his mom, exposed him to many activities on what he calls “one of the greatest campuses in the world.”
“My pal’s name was Jerry and he was in a wheelchair. He was from Carbondale, a white guy,” he said. “I don’t remember his story, but he liked to go to the library. I liked basketball, so we’d go to Illinois games. He liked to go to the skating rink and just watch because he couldn’t skate. He showed me life through his eyes is the best way I can say it.”
Burnett recalled that his father took a trip to Africa for his work with the Y. He brought back dashikis, the brightly colored tunic shirts, and matching head coverings that made for an interesting show-and-tell at school.
“When he came back, there was a paradigm shift in the home for the better,” Burnett said. “I think we got closer. We did more things together. We grew up pretty good until he left.”
His parents divorced in 1974.
“Fifth-grade year was tough,” he said of the split. “I was at Yankee Ridge and I gave them fits. It was a rough year for me.”
His dad went on to get a degree from the UI and moved to California, where he began working with youth.
‘Those are the police who can make a difference’
Burnett graduated from Urbana High School in 1982 and his first child arrived a few months later. He attended Parkland College and worked at different restaurants.
In 1985, he joined the Army, committing at the age of 21 when he didn’t need the consent of his mother, who he said strenuously objected. He also married.
An incident that year “when I was in the streets but already signed up” could have changed his life trajectory, he said.
He was pumping gas in his car before heading to a party in Champaign.
“The police shot up on me and said they just heard about a hit-and-run and that my 1974 Pontiac Grand Prix fit the description,” he said.
The officer quickly determined that the dent in Burnett’s car was old but ran his name through a database and learned he was wanted for not being current on his child support. His Army recruiter had told him not to worry about that because once his military pay kicked in, his support obligations would be caught up.
“He was a lieutenant. He took me to the Urbana police station and he backed in and talked to me in the car for about 30 to 45 minutes about God,” Burnett said. “He told me God was showing him that my purpose was to work with youth. Do you hear me? The police. Those are the police that can make a difference. He was respectful.”
And at the jail, when a correctional officer found rolling papers for cannabis in his wallet but overlooked the bag of weed in his jacket pocket that might have derailed his enlistment, Burnett knew “God had his hand on me.”
“So I owe. I really owe,” he said, coming back to the familiar refrain of why he works with young people.
‘I got a lot of Iraqi money with Saddam Hussein on it’
After 20 years in the Army — service that took him to Korea, the Mideast and three states in a variety of roles, including working in a military morgue and being a recruiter — Burnett and his then-wife settled in Texas.
He had started his first clothing store in El Paso in 2000.
“I actually sold clothes in the war. Every Friday, I set up a little stand and my daughter sent me clothes. I got a lot of Iraqi money with Saddam Hussein on it,” he said of the now- valueless currency.
He credits his uncle, “Big John” Wilson, who ran a concession trailer at Champaign’s Douglass Park, as being his business role model.
He retired from the Army in 2006, and in 2008, he and his wife, who had been together a total of 28 years, split up. By then, his family had grown to seven children.
He immediately began his next chapter as a freshman basketball coach and alternative teacher for an in-school-suspension program at a high school in El Paso. He grew to love the troubled youth and his role.
“It’s probably one of the most powerful things in the world, to know what your purpose is,” he said of a job he held about three years before returning to Champaign County.
‘The reason I’m going to live 20 more years than I thought’
He came back about the time 15-year-old Kiwane Carrington of Champaign died in what was deemed to be an accidental shooting at the hands of a Champaign police officer pursuing him as a suspect in a residential burglary.
Burnett was but one of many activists who worked for change in the wake of that 2009 community scarring. He started a nonprofit group called “Not on My Watch,” which continues today to help both adults and children.
The group has awards for mothers and fathers who make a difference. It puts on coaches clinics, youth camps, summer school programs. Burnett is proud of the “leadership development academy” for youth. He takes kids on field trips to places like the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to give them different experiences.
He’s worried about keeping young people engaged in activities via computer in this summer of COVID-19.
For 30 years, he has been a referee for basketball, which he calls a “tool” to connect with young men.
In August, he is scheduled to student teach at an elementary and middle school in Rantoul.
Burnett moved his newer family — wife Stephanie and three other children, ages 14, 2 and 7 months — to Rantoul at the end of last year. The younger children are “the reason I’m going to live 20 more years than I thought I would.”
He’s blessed with 12 grandchildren and noted that although he didn’t join the peaceful protest march June 1 in C-U, he was mighty proud of his 13-year-old granddaughter who did.
‘I have to take a break at least once a month’
While continuing his education, Burnett is also continuing to work with young people in Rantoul.
“I’ve been driving to Eastern Illinois University back and forth since 2010. I just got my teaching certificate in special education,” he said. “I had a bachelor’s (in human resources) but got a teacher certification.”
He’s the new basketball coach for Rantoul Township High School sophomores. He had been an assistant basketball coach at Urbana High School for six years before that.
He and Rantoul varsity coach Ryan Parker speak daily about their players’ behavior and work ethic.
“It’s never-ending, especially when you are dealing with 15 different standards in the home that have to be conformed to one standard in the gym,” he said.
When he feels his spirit flagging from shootings and murders — he was particularly upset about the May 21 death of James “Rooster” Coleman, 25, at a Champaign apartment — he physically departs to recharge his psyche.
“I might go to Chicago, Texas,” he said. “I won’t let the mostly negative mentality of this town get me down. I have to take a break at least once a month.
“I just got back from Los Angeles. I fed the homeless. I got on a horse. My brother has a ministry out there,” he said.
“God has been good to me. There’s a reason I have compassion for these youth. I owe. I owe.”