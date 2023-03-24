When Danville’s Rita Garman was sworn in as the newest justice in 2001, she became just the second woman ever to be seated in the 183 years of the state Supreme Court.
“I could never have predicted that 22 years later, a majority of the Illinois Supreme Court would be women.” (And by a 5-2 margin, no less).
Slowly but surely, glass ceilings are being shattered, particularly around here — from school superintendent jobs (African American women now run the show in Champaign, Danville and Urbana) to state’s attorneys offices (women are the top prosecutors in Champaign, Douglas, Piatt and Vermilion counties).
They’re the presidents of Carle Foundation Hospital and Parkland College, chief medical officer at Christie Clinic and chief of police at the University of Illinois, and represent Champaign-Urbana in the House of Representatives — both the one in Springfield and the one in D.C.
This being Women’s History Month, we convened a panel of 14 local history makers for a conversation about the past, the present and the future.
Tell us about your mom. Did she work outside the home, and were there career opportunities not available to her, because of the times, that would be today?
Retired Illinois Supreme Court Justice RITA GARMAN, who got her big break on the bench in 1974, when she became Vermilion County’s first female circuit court judge: “My mother worked as the office manager in my father’s dental office in my hometown of Oswego, Illinois. Mom always wanted to be a doctor, but had to leave Joliet Junior College to get a job to help her family finance her brother’s medical school education.
"My mother would have been a wonderful doctor. She was smart, compassionate and always calm in a crisis. She was born in 1906 and grew up in a time when those kind of dreams were unthinkable.”
DIANE WOLFE MARLIN, who served two terms as an Urbana alderwoman and is in term No. 2 as the city’s mayor: “My mom will turn 100 years old next month. Very few career opportunities were available to her. She grew up in during the Depression, came of age during World War II and got married at the age of 27. Her first child was born when she was 28 and the last when she was 44.
“She was a farm wife, raised five kids and took care of her parents, her siblings, our church and my dad. She had more energy and worked harder than anyone I know, and that’s the example she set for us.
“I’ve often wondered what she could have accomplished if she’d been able to devote some of her grit and determination to a profession. Given the way she always ended up with the most properties and money in Monopoly and suffered no fools in euchre, I think she would have been great in real estate or banking, or any other business, for that matter. I know she would have been happier.”
Urbana’s JENNIFER IVORY-TATUM, the first African American woman to lead the area’s third-largest school district: “My mom worked her way up the ranks as an employee for the city of Chicago. She started her career as an entry-level secretary, a widow with a few college classes and a small child. At that time, being a secretary was good, honest work for someone without a college degree.
“I am proud to say that over the course of 36 years, she worked her way up in the ranks from secretary to becoming human resources grievance officer for the Department of Human Services when she retired. It took her over 30 years, but had her path and opportunities been different, she would have been a great lawyer or legal professional. Her work ethic, attention to detail, perfectionism and legal mind would have taken her a long way had she been given the opportunity.”
Three-term Piatt County state’s attorney-turned-third-year Piatt County Judge DANA RHOADES: “My mom was a teacher working outside the home. My parents were divorced when my sister and I were teenagers so my mom became very good at balancing our schedules with work. She would have been a great CEO, doctor or lawyer. She was good at everything.”
Urbana Democrat and five-term state Rep. CAROL AMMONS, the first African American woman to represent the 103rd District: “My mother worked outside of the home as a certified nursing assistant to provide for her family. However, if times were different, I believe she would have been an emergency room nurse or a forensic scientist.
"Growing up, she had a way of getting to the truth of a matter and she loved TV shows like ‘Forensic Files’ and ‘CSI.’ When she was young, she saw first hand the impact of deliberately defunding Black communities like East St. Louis, where many of her siblings and peers lacked adequate resource investment to pursue college or other workforce opportunities that would provide her family.”
UI Police Chief ALICE CARY, whose lifetime in law enforcement includes stints as a police officer, sheriff’s deputy, state trooper and criminal investigator: “My mom was an administrative assistant for a superintendent in a Flint, Michigan area school district. There were many career opportunities that were not available for her at the time, but given the chance today, I could see my mother running a human resource department as a director or executive director. Or even running the school district she worked at. Her hard, dedicated work was always perfect, efficient, creative and professional. Her sense of humor then and now is second to none.”
Champaign Central alumna ELIZABETH ANGELO, who was promoted from senior VP/chief nursing officer to Carle Foundation Hospital president last year: “My mom is a nurse; at the time she was making career decisions, there were only a couple of paths open to her. Although her options were limited, she is the kind of person who never stops learning or growing or contributing.
"Her commitment to family and community is something I hope to emulate. I think she could have been or done anything, but she often chose to put family first in a way that benefited the rest of us.”
Two-time Christie Clinic Physician of the Year DR. CANDACE McGREGOR, who was elevated to chief medical officer in 2021: “My mom had me right after she graduated from high school. We lived in a little mobile home in the Mattoon area. During my early childhood, she started a home daycare business so that she could take care of my younger brother and I, while earning some money to make ends meet for the family. Then she became a working mother and full-time college student, where she earned a degree in business.
“Her goal was to get her college degree before I did, and she succeeded. She then had a very successful second career in business thereafter. She demonstrated commitment, intention, dedication and diligence. Because of her example, I truly believed it when she said I could be anything I wanted to be in life.”
SHELIA BOOZER, who in 2021 became Champaign schools’ first African American superintendent: “My mom stayed home while I was in elementary school as my dad worked multiple jobs. They were — and still are — a dynamic duo. They made sure my siblings and I were well-cared for physically, spiritually and emotionally.
"My mom went back into the workforce after my youngest brother was born. She worked in day care settings and in early childhood. She poured life into other people's children to help ensure those babies and children had the opportunity to become whatever their hearts and passion desired.
"My mom chose her career path and for that, I am grateful. Because of her strong faith and sense of self and love for her family, I am who I am today. My mom received her associates of arts degree in early childhood education after her children were grown up. Her five children, along with our own children, watched my mom cross the stage to receive her degree. She showed all of us you are never too old to learn and to follow your dreams.”
SARAH SANDQUIST, the Champaign park district’s executive director since Jan. 1: “As a kid, I really looked up to my mom. I remember a time — which in kid years felt like forever — where she was working a full-time job and then driving 40 minutes away several times a week to go to grad school. It felt like she was so smart and capable to juggle all the things that were going on with working, school and running a household."
2005 Athena Award winner SUE GREY, president and CEO of the United Way of Champaign County: “My mom was one of those ‘working moms.’ My brothers and I were latch-key kids. My mom was really smart — she didn't let adversity stop her from trying. My mom didn’t see herself as a leader, but she really was. She had a way of mobilizing people to get things done.
"I do think she could have easily been an accountant, rather than the account clerk. But back in the day, that was a man's job.”
JACQUELINE LACY, Vermilion County’s first female state’s attorney: “My mom worked outside the home and spent nearly 30 years in the banking industry before she retired. When my mom first started working, it was at a local grocery store. My mom always told me she dreamed of becoming a nurse, but she chose to leave college, get married and start a family.”
Springfield Democrat NIKKI BUDZINSKI, who in January became the first woman to represent the 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House: “Throughout my childhood, my mom, Cheryl, split her time between taking care of my sister and I at home, pursuing her career and being engaged in our community. A graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, she was an interior designer by profession, but it was her community activism I’ve found to be the most inspiring.
“Growing up, she instilled in my sister and I the importance of being involved and making our voices heard — and I loved going with her to vote and learning about the importance of our elections. My mom later became a state and local leader with the League of Women Voters.”
Growing up, was there a woman other than a relative whose professional success was particularly inspiring to you?
2018 Athena Award winner DEB FEINEN, Champaign’s two-term (and counting) mayor: “I remember being really inspired by the appointment of Sandra Day O'Connor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Even at a young age, I wanted to be a lawyer and her appointment opened the door for women at all levels of the legal profession.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “When I was little, I was fascinated by Amelia Earhart, an American aviation pioneer. She was a female trailblazer in a predominantly male profession, and still found her own way to succeed, excel and break barriers — redefining what women could accomplish. Her passion for flying and willingness to take great risks inspired me to be bold and take risks in my own life.”
ALICE CARY: “I was an athlete and played basketball and softball. All my coaches were men. That was until my varsity basketball season, when I had the best coach, who took it upon herself to meet challenges head on with her male counterparts. Jo Lake was a champion basketball strategist, a mentor on and off the court, and she opened her house up for roundtable discussions about life.
“She really provided us with resources to help meet the challenges women may face. She battled breast cancer and survived. To me, she was a true heroine, mentor and symbol of strength. She was successful just by just doing the right thing, and, never backing down to a challenge, or discriminatory behavior. She was the glass ceiling breaker of the early ’80s, and I have tried to emulate her strength and leadership throughout the years.”
CAROL AMMONS: “Carol Mosley Braun. She was the first African American woman elected to the U.S. Senate, the first African American U.S. senator from the Democratic Party, the first woman to defeat an incumbent U.S. senator in an election and the first female U.S. senator from Illinois.
"I will never forget the influence Senator Mosley Braun had on me when I worked on her campaign. She was a grassroots politician with an impressive voting record. Her leadership and commitment to people have influenced my service as a legislator.”
ELIZABETH ANGELO: “I read and re-read biographies of Clara Barton, Elizabeth Blackwell, Mother Teresa and Gladys Aylward. They were each inspiring to me in different ways, and shared a commitment to use their skills in a practical way that improved life for those around them.”
SUE GREY: “Wow, there are so many women. I think about one of my grade school teachers at Kenwood Elementary, Mrs. Ziff. She was awesome, so on fire and passionate about her work. She made learning fun and challenging. She also challenged the status quo — she worked hard for her students. In turn, I worked hard for her.”
SHELIA BOOZER: “Wilma Rudolph. I remember reading her biography as a young girl in sixth grade and being blown away by her tenacity and grit. The doctor told her she would not walk again, but her mother told her she would. Wilma believed her mother. The power of faith. With a mother's faith, family love and support, and self-determination, Wilma learned to walk without the brace. Not only did she learn to walk, she excelled in athletics and graduated from Tennessee State University with a degree in Education.
"I just found it fascinating that she was born prematurely and experienced several childhood illnesses — polio and scarlet fever — that left her partially paralyzed in one leg and she became an Olympic gold medalist.
"I might add that she is the first Black woman to win three gold medals in one Olympics. I really connected to her drive, no excuses and no-self-pity attitude.
“I love several of her quotes, but these two encourage me: ‘Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. The potential for greatness lives within each of us.’
"And: ‘The triumph can't be had without the struggle.’”
At any point of your career, have you found the old adage — that women have to work twice as hard as men to be afforded the same opportunities — to be true?
ALICE CARY: “I think this is particularly true for women in law enforcement. As a state trooper in Wyoming, I was often alone with my nearest backup maybe an hour away. And I would be faced with arresting a man who would do anything to avoid going to jail.
"A male officer might lean on his physical strength to accomplish this task. For me, it was imperative that I used my intuition, my natural maternal instincts and de-escalation skills to successfully arrest an unwilling individual.
“It’s not to say I did not come across individuals who physically resisted, and I had incidents where I had to fight for my life. Thank God for good training.
“The workplace was a challenge, too. Throughout my career, especially early on, I found myself repeatedly having to prove myself to my male counterparts. Being stubborn and determined, I finally accepted these challenges as lessons of strength.
“Bullet-proof vests, uniforms and holsters are now made to specifically fit women. Back in the day, it was very uncomfortable to wear a bullet-proof vest eight to 12 hours a day that was not made for the female anatomy.
"Today, women are much more accepted in the law enforcement profession, even as administrators. Still, only three percent of leadership positions in law enforcement are held by women, and there are still challenges. At UIPD, we are making deliberate efforts to remove those obstacles.”
CAROL AMMONS: “Historically, women have had to work twice as hard to be afforded the same opportunities as men. When you add being African American on top of that, the barriers are increased.
"For many folks, the problem is the lack of imagination. Frankly speaking, the imagination gap is so wide because historically, not many Black woman have held these offices. Sadly, the hurdles to higher office begin even before she decides to run.”
SUE GREY: “I think in some professions that may have been the case, but thankfully in my career path, I have made my way. Don't get me wrong: I had a lot of help and support along the way. With that being said, there was a lot of hard work that went in to getting where I am today.
"I do think that the wage gap is real, and have experienced that in my professional career. I will always advocate for equal pay for equal work.”
SARAH SANDQUIST: “Luckily, no — and I hope that less and less women feel this way as we continue to make the workplace more equitable for all.”
RITA GARMAN: “When I began my career, it was very difficult to get a job. It was only when I was given an opportunity was I able to demonstrate that I could be a capable lawyer. Even as a judge, initially, I had to show I could meet the demands of the profession. I had to prove I could be fair, impartial and knowledgeable.”
JACQUELINE LACY: “At times, I have agreed with the old adage; however, I know now that no matter who you are or where you come from, if you work hard, you can achieve anything. I was first woman appointed to be the Vermilion County chief public defender and I was the first woman elected Vermilion County state's attorney.”
DANA RHOADES: “This is a hard question to answer. I am sure some of this still exists in certain fields or industries. My experience has been that the women and the men I have worked with professionally all work equally hard. I have been fortunate to work with a lot of great professionals during my career."
Have you noticed any difference, for better or worse, in the way women are treated in the workplace since #MeToo?
SUE GREY: “I would hope so.”
CAROL AMMONS: “While there have been some changes in the way women are treated in the workplace, we still have a long way to go. The president recently signed a proclamation on National Equal Pay Day, acknowledging the unfortunate fact that 'women working full-time, year-round are paid an average 84 cents for every dollar paid to men. Pay disparities are even more pronounced for Black women.'
"And even though there has been national attention and movement around women’s issues, too many disparities remain.”
As a leader, is there anything you’ve tried to do to help young women in particular who are just getting started in your profession?
DR. CANDACE McGREGOR: “I have tried to help them find their voice. Whether it is advocating for their patients, their colleagues or for their own work-life balance, I give them permission to speak up. We are very powerful when we join forces to make things better for those around us.”
DIANE MARLIN: “I want children to value and respect public service and civic engagement and to understand that people just like them are running local, state and federal government and making decisions that impact their lives.
"Some of the most rewarding moments I’ve had as mayor have been my visits to local elementary schools, answering kids’ questions and seeing their faces light up when they get a sticker that says 'Future Mayor.' Children learn what they live and see, and I want them to see elected officials and public employees as real people who care about their community.”
SHELIA BOOZER: “I use my platform to elevate the voices of those often overlooked, in particular girls and women of color. I am a champion of cultivating and empowering women to lead just as others did for me along my journey to the superintendency.
"I believe women are unique and have an innate ability to tackle any task and get the job done with amazing results when given the opportunity.”
JENNIFER IVORY-TATUM: “As a leader, mentoring and supporting all incoming staff who are just getting started is extremely important. I particularly like to see young women advance in their careers, as I believe mentoring is one of the critical strategies to help close the gender gap in educational administration.
"I am committed to being a positive role model for young women in the profession in order to help them reach their full leadership potential. I take an active interest in young professionals and serve as a sounding board to many seeking new ways to be effective leaders in their sphere of influence. Sharing my experiences, wisdom gained and challenges I have overcome has been a great way to encourage and help build the confidence of young, up-and-coming leaders.”
ELIZABETH ANGELO: “I absolutely love to talk with people who are considering jobs in health care. There's such a tremendous diversity of roles in our field and a huge need for talented and caring individuals to join the profession.
"I always encourage people to ask about training, mentorship and ongoing support for professional development. Health care is not for the faint of heart but it's an incredibly rewarding field with many opportunities for growth.”
DEB FEINEN: “I have found that women in Champaign support and lift each other up. Those of us who are more experienced also provide opportunities and mentoring to younger or less experienced women. I am happy to be part of that sisterhood. Individually, I often talk to aspiring lawyers, politicians and professionals.
“I recruit and campaign for female candidates and include girls and women as campaign volunteers providing experience so they can run for office themselves one day. As mayor, I also regularly host scouts and other groups to talk about government and host mock council meetings as a way to demystify government service and to encourage our future leaders.”
CAROL AMMONS: “In my role as a woman leader in the General Assembly, I position myself to be an available mentor to young women entering this profession. My office is one of a kind, offering undergrad and graduate-level internship opportunities to students attending the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign. We provide hands-on learning opportunities and support for the young women who join our team as interns as they explore career options in government that may be dominated by men.”
RITA GARMAN: “As a professional, I have mentored numerous younger women lawyers and professionals. It gives me great satisfaction to see these outstanding people reach their potential. I am so proud to have been a part of their professional development.”
SUE GREY: “I spend as much time as I can mentoring new women leaders in the United Way network. It is critically important that they understand the role they have been placed in and the significance of it. Be proud that you are in this position. Be innovative, creative. Challenge yourself.”
JACQUELINE LACY: “I have offered many young women the opportunity to shadow me at work as well as the opportunity to clerk in my office. I have always tried to pay it forward and help young women in their chosen profession as others have helped me.”
To the young girl who hopes to one day enjoy the same level of success that you have, you say what?
SUE GREY: “The same advice that was given to me — ‘do everything.’ Put yourself out there. Don’t be afraid to try something new. There have been so many times when I have been out of my comfort zone; use those moments to learn about who you are.
“My daughters also know that like their grandma, I can be a little tough. The common phrase in our house was ‘suck it up, buttercup.’ Not because I didn’t care about their feelings, but I didn't want them to wallow in those moments.
"Be sad, mad, whatever, but don't let that control your next move. Use those moments to motivate you. You can do big things.”
CAROL AMMONS: “Know your value and remain unapologetic about it. Educate yourself, ask questions and read a lot. It is also important to establish a community of support for life’s most challenging moments.
"Lastly, it is important to have faith in a higher purpose. If you establish your why, your how will present itself to you. My why is guided by the kind of world I want my grandchildren to thrive in.”
DANA RHOADES: “Stay in school, stay focused and ignore people who try to tell you it’s not possible.”
ELIZABETH ANGELO: “Be clear on what's meaningful to you. Success can be defined in a lot of different ways, and living a life that's aligned with your values is just as important as other metrics of success.
“Practically, be open to trying new things, be quick to ask for help or guidance and be a generous colleague.”
JENNIFER IVORY-TATUM: “You can never go wrong when you work hard and stay true to yourself, your values and your beliefs.”
JACQUELINE LACY: “Keep your feet firmly planted on the ground; never, ever forget where you came from — and once you set your goal, never look back.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “My advice is always this — take risks and don’t be afraid to fail. When you’re starting out in your career, don’t be afraid to take new opportunities and find your passion. When you do, work won’t feel like work.”
DR. CANDACE McGREGOR: “Be ready to put in the work. Work hard and don't forget to play hard, too. I try to remember that most of the things in this world worth seeking are worth the effort it takes to achieve them.”
SHELIA BOOZER: “Just as I have said many times to my own daughters, Keneisha and Karissa: ‘Be your authentic self. Do not shrink for anyone or anything. Hang in there and do not be afraid to be excellent. Dream big and work hard.’”
DEB FEINEN: “Get comfortable making mistakes and with failure. If you take risks, you will make mistakes and fail and these learning opportunities are the key to ultimately accomplishing your goals.”
Ten years from now, what’s your level of confidence that the gender equality gap will be smaller than it is now and that there will be fewer glass ceilings left to break?
SARAH SANDQUIST: “While there have been positive strides in advancement and closing the gap, we have a long way to go.”
JACQUELINE LACY: “There will always be glass ceilings to break.”
NIKKI BUDZINSKI: “Women are breaking glass ceilings in business, in labor and in government every day, but there is still a lot of work to do. We need to acknowledge that not all of our progress has been equal — and that women, particularly women of color, continue to face too many barriers.
"In Congress, I’m working to create new career pathways that will help get women and folks in disadvantaged communities into good-paying careers in the trades. And I’m working with my colleagues to restore reproductive rights and ensure everyone receives equal pay for equal work.”
ALICE CARY: “There will always be a glass ceiling or two yet to break. In law enforcement, there are national initiatives under way that I think are promising. UIPD entered into the 30x30 pledge, where we promised to have 30 percent female representation at every level by 2030.
“Nationally, women only represent 12 percent of law enforcement, as of 2021, and only 3 percent in administrative levels. At UIPD, we are doing better than the national average, but we still have work to do.”
ELIZABETH ANGELO: “I’m hopeful that we'll continue to close equity gaps on a number of fronts. It's been encouraging to see more companies investing in returnships, professional development pathways and flexible scheduling options. As a nation, I hope we continue to grapple with important questions around parental leave and quality elder and childcare so that fewer women feel like they have to choose between professional opportunities and family responsibilities.”
DANA RHOADES: “The nation as a whole has moved toward decreasing the size of the gender equality gap. There are certainly geographical locations that have not progressed as far along. It’s hard to know exactly where we will be in 10 years but the gender equality gap will likely still exist in some form or another.”
SUE GREY: “There have been many prayers about this one. Let it be so. Women have had much to overcome in the workforce, and we are strong advocates for what we believe is right. We have great tenacity, grit and endurance.
"I think that today's young professional women will see great opportunity in the future.”
CAROL AMMONS: “I am proud of the work that my office has taken up to bring equity in all spaces of government. We’ve made great strides in passing legislation that offers equal pay for equal work and consequences for discriminatory actions.
"We've joined the 38 other states who have also ratified the amendment. I believe my work will inevitably help to close the gender equity gap, dismantle policies and practices that have deprived people of human rights, and put us on a playing field of equality.”