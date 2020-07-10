CHAMPAIGN — You might not expect an environmentalist and a city engineer to get along, but Bruce Hannon said he’s long respected Dennis Schmidt, who retired Friday after 16 years as Champaign’s public works director.
Hannon called Schmidt “my favorite engineer.”
“I’ve admired him for years,” he said. “He’s very smart, decisive, very thorough, and he’s considered all my viewpoints, which are environmental, over the years.”
For his part, Schmidt said interacting with residents was one of the most valuable parts of the job.
“The folks that were being the loudest at the meetings, you turn out to be partners with them and become very good friends with those individuals,” he said. “I live in this community; they do, too. When I go shopping, I see these people all the time. I like that aspect: having a impact on solving problems that folks want solved and helping them get the best solution for the project.”
Schmidt, 68, grew up in Kankakee, the fifth child of 10.
“I’m a child from the ’60s,” he said.
“We wanted to make a difference, and this provided me an opportunity to do that.”
After graduating high school in 1970, he attended junior college there and then the University of Illinois.
“It was close to Kankakee,” he said. “I then found out it has one of the best engineering schools in the nation.”
After graduating, he went to work in Champaign for the consulting firm Daily & Associates Engineers Inc., which received lots of work to improve wastewater treatment following the passage of the Clean Water Act.
“Doing those types of things confirmed that I liked working on public projects,” Schmidt said.
After seven years there, he got a job at the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District in wastewater and water management.
“I liked serving the public and dealing with issues concerning citizens,” Schmidt said.
After another seven years, Schmidt became an assistant city engineer with the city of Champaign, where he was in charge of the Boneyard Creek drainage project, among others.
Schmidt said that was the most challenging project he worked on.
“As I’ve always joked, all the easy projects have been solved already, and only the hard ones are left,” he said. “The Boneyard was hard.
“I got the easy problem of coming up with the solution,” Schmidt said, then “I gave it to the politicians to get the money.”
Former Mayor “Dan McCollum worked out the funding issues. He saw the potential there,” Schmidt said.
At the time, Campustown would regularly flood, as would the railroad viaducts.
“This community ... was a swamp to start off with,” Schmidt said.
“When everything was developed ... there was great thought given to transportation, sidewalks, streetlights, trees, sanitary sewers, but not a lot of thought was given to what to do with all this storm water.”
With the detention basin that was installed at Healey and Locust streets in the 1990s, Campustown no longer floods, and hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested into developments in the area.
Joe Pisula, an engineer with Donohue & Associates who has worked with Schmidt, credited McCollum and Schmidt for improving Boneyard’s flooding issues.
“He’s very organized and has his act together,” Pisula said.
After seven years with the city, Schmidt became the executive director of the sanitary district, and then returned to Champaign in 2004 to become the public works director.
“My dream job came open,” Schmidt said.
As director, he’s overseen detention basin projects at Glenn Park and Preservation Pond and drainage projects in the Washington Street and John Street watersheds; the extension of South Fourth Street to Windsor Road; the extension of Olympian Drive to Lincoln Avenue in Urbana; the MCORE project improving transportation through Campustown; and the Hill Street Parking Deck.
“He’s always on top of everything,” said former City Manager Steve Carter.
“He was always on budget and on time with everything he did. You could just count on Dennis.”
Schmidt said he unfortunately wasn’t able to get to drainage improvements for the Garden Hills neighborhood.
“We’ve got a plan, but unfortunately, we’ve got a big price tag,” he said.
Like with the Boneyard improvements, he expects fixing the drainage issues will lead to private investment.
“When a city comes in and makes these infrastructure improvements, whether streets or drainage, then we see the private sector starts to reinvest in the properties,” Schmidt said.
At 5 p.m. Friday, city engineer Dave Clark was appointed as acting public works director, spokesman Jeff Hamilton said, and due to the city’s current hiring freeze, recruitment for a new director has been deferred until later.
“Dennis is just a wonderful person, and the city was lucky to have for as long as they did,” Carter said.