URBANA — Former Urbana City Clerk Charlie Smyth has launched an online petition drive calling on Champaign County State’s Attorney Julie Rietz to file a felony charge against a truck driver accused of a traffic violation in connection with an accident that claimed the life of Mahomet bicyclist David Powell.
The petition, on change.org, had over 170 signatures within four hours of becoming available.
“Drivers passing through Champaign County must be held accountable for reckless disregard of state law,” Smyth said in the petition. “We call on the state’s attorney to protect the victims of careless and reckless driving by prosecuting the offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”
Mr. Powell, 46, died April 6 after an accident on Illinois 47, about a mile north of Mahomet, when a northbound truck driver was attempting to pass him on his bike.
On Tuesday, Carle’s Dr. William Schuh died two days after an accident in which he was riding his bike on U.S. 150 just west of Mahomet and was struck by a hit-and-run semi-truck driver. State police haven’t released any new information on that accident since saying earlier this week that it remained under investigation.
Smyth, co-founder and a board member of Champaign County Bikes, said the recent death of of Dr. Schuh has led to serious discussion, and Rietz has an opportunity to send a clear message to the driving public by upgrading the charge in connection with the death of Mr. Powell.
The driver in that accident, Roman Sydoruk, is awaiting a bench trial Nov. 30 for a traffic charge, driving on the left when prohibited.
Rietz couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.
Sydoruk’s attorney, Tom Bruno, said his experiences in life have taught him that there are sometimes tragic accidents "that are just that."
"It's just that sometimes we make mistakes as drivers, and the criminal justice system isn't the right place to seek revenge," he said.
Smyth said state law makes it possible to file a class 3 felony charge against a driver who recklessly drives too close to a bicyclist, pedestrian, person riding a horse or person in an animal-drawn vehicle and that results in great bodily harm or permanent disability.
“In the past 18 months, the community has seen five pedestrian and bicycle deaths,” he wrote in a letter this week to Rietz. “This is a sharp increase over the past. Inattentiveness, carelessness or reckless disregard of bicyclist's safety on the part of the vehicle driver were responsible for four of these.
"This is not acceptable. This is not acceptable when walking and bicycling are increasing popular activities while dealing with a pandemic.”
One safety issue for bicyclists in this area and others is “connectivity,” Smyth said.
A Champaign-Urbana and Savoy bike map includes more than 20 intersections where bike routes intersect roads that need to be crossed, including Lincoln Avenue at Main Street in Urbana, and both Prospect Avenue at John Street and Sangamon Drive at Mattis Avenue in Champaign, he said.
Smyth called on impatient drivers to treat the bicyclists they see on the roads like they would their own friends and loved ones.
“The only way to change some folks’ behavior is via the legal system,” Smyth said in his letter to Rietz.
Find the petition entitled “Protect Champaign County from Reckless Drivers” here: http://chng.it/nqGBz4Ztt6