URBANA — A 16-year-old Centennial High School student has pleaded guilty in connection with bringing a loaded gun to the high school.
Last week, the teen pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony unlawful use of weapons.
The charge is higher than normal because the teen allegedly had no firearm owner’s identification card and because he brought the gun into the school.
Judge Heidi Ladd set his sentencing hearing for Nov. 1.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark, Champaign police were investigating the teen at about noon on Oct. 9 for a retail theft that he allegedly committed on Oct. 7.
A school resource officer took the teen outside of the school and found a fully loaded 9 mm Glock handgun with a 34-round extended magazine in his backpack.
The teen had a 2017 adjudication for misdemeanor resisting arrest. He is also on probation for a misdemeanor theft that took place earlier this year.