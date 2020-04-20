DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man died early Monday morning from multiple gunshot wounds, and another 21-year-old Danville man was wounded in the leg, police said Monday afternoon.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the deceased victim as Caleb Cordes.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that the two victims were together and outside of the residence when someone approached and fired shots at them,” Commander Joshua Webb said. “No suspect information is available at this time, and no other injuries were reported for this incident.”
Police responded to the 00-100 block of Columbus Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday; when they arrived, Webb said they found a Cordes unresponsive and the other man, who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Cordes was pronounced dead by medical personnel, Webb said.
“The investigation into this incident continues,” he said.
Danville police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.