CHAMPAIGN — If you’re interested in serving as a township assessor, here’s your chance. In fact, here are two chances.
Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams has resigned effective Feb. 13, and City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci has been chosen to fill the late Scott Bennett’s 52nd Illinois Senate District seat.
Township assessors in Illinois are elected, and they’re responsible for determining the value of properties within township borders.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said Tuesday that Faraci, who was named as Sen. Bennett’s successor on Saturday, hadn’t yet officially resigned as township assessor, and she was set to meet with the city attorney later Tuesday to discuss the process for appointing a new assessor to replace him.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin announced Tuesday that anyone interested in replacing Williams should submit a cover letter, proof of at least one of several listed certifications, proof of affiliation with the Democratic Party and resume by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to the city clerk’s office or by email to cityclerk@ urbanaillinois.us.
The Cunningham Township Board (the members of which are the same as those of the Urbana City Council) will nominate and vote on the appointment of a new assessor Feb. 13, she said.
In addition to having the same party affiliation as Williams, applicants must also be legally registered voters, residents of Cunningham Township (which has the same boundaries of the city of Urbana) for at least a year prior to Feb. 13, have no felony convictions and hold one of four listed professional qualifications.