RANTOUL — Pump up the traffic volume. Village officials want to hear the public’s ideas for pumping new life into Rantoul’s downtown, and a meeting is scheduled to do just that.
People are welcome to attend at 6 p.m. Thursday, tentatively scheduled for the corner of Garrard and Congress, where the Rantoul farmers’ market is normally held.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the meeting will begin the introductory phase to gain the community’s perspective on what residents would like to see, “ideas they might have, any suggestions they would like to see incorporated into the plan.”
A couple of blocks north of that meeting site, full-scale demolition is expected to begin this week on the former Rantoul First National Bank building on Sangamon Avenue.
“Everybody’s asking what’s going to go there,” Eisenhauer said. “It’s a blank canvas.”
Thursday’s meeting will be an opportunity for people to give their opinions.
“We want that to be part of the plan to be a featured element of what the downtown could become,” he said of the bank site.
This will be the second downtown revitalization project Eisenhauer has been involved with. When he was mayor of Danville, that city had positive results in bringing new life to its downtown.
“It went well,” he said. “Some things worked very well. The idea of getting an entertainment space in downtown went very well. There were certain types of retail and restaurants we were trying to generate in the downtown area” that Eisenhauer said were “partially successful.”
Some new businesses have moved there since then.
The prime example of a downtown turnaround is in Champaign, a happening place again post-pandemic.
“Downtown Champaign is a great example of how you can completely reinvent your downtown,” Eisenhauer said. “In essence, that’s what we want to do.”
He said downtown Rantoul has some “good businesses,” but more are needed.
“There are some pockets of really good things happening downtown, but we’ve got to be able to match their level with the other properties,” he said. “When you talk about how do you reinvent a downtown, what is the mix?
“Is it retail restaurants? Residential? Do you also include some potential opportunities for office space?”
One possibility, he said, is the creation of a multi-modal transportation facility that would house Amtrak, C-Carts bus service and other transportation options, plus second-floor options such as a Parkland College or Illinois State University satellite facility or other mixes of education or government offices.
Eisenhauer said Rantoul has a small Amtrak loading facility at present. Could that area be expanded so a person traveling to Rantoul from Chicago on business would have other transportation choices available such as bus or other transportation services? Or possibly tie the bike path into the new Rantoul sports complex to the downtown?
Downtown could also take on a completely different look.
The architecture, the look and feel “are the types of things we will want to leave open to allow people to provide input,” Eisenhauer said.
A steering committee of no more than 10 people made up of residents, business leaders and at least one trustee will be established.
After a downtown plan is developed, which Eisenhauer said might take about six months, construction could start next spring.