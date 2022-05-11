URBANA — Timothy V. Johnson, who served in public office for more than 50 years beginning with his election to the Urbana City Council in 1971, died Monday night at his home in Urbana. He was 75 years old.
Mr. Johnson also served as a congressman for 12 years (2001-‘13), a state representative for 24 years (1976 to 2000) and as a trustee of Parkland College in Champaign (2015 to present). His political career began in 1968, when he was elected a Republican precinct committeeman. He never lost an election.
He was known across Illinois and the United States for his practice of calling constituents on a daily basis to ask whether they had any concerns or problems with government. The Washington Post profiled him in 2011, noting that a new congressional map meant he would have to call hundreds of thousands of new constituents. About 10 months later, Mr. Johnson opted not to run in his new district, citing the desire to spend time with family.
“He was the best retail campaigner that I’ve ever seen or ever heard of,” said Jerry Clarke, who was Mr. Johnson’s chief of staff for 10 of his 12 years in Congress. “Over the years, Tim would talk to these other members of Congress about his constituent calls. And I cannot tell you how many other congressmen came to me and sat in my office and said, ‘Explain this whole system to me.’ I would tell them right upfront that ‘You will never do this. I don’t know anyone else who would do this.’”
Clarke said Mr. Johnson aimed to call at least 200 constituents every day.
“I remember we did a poll before one of our races and we asked a question like, ‘Have you ever personally talked to Congressman Johnson?’ And 72 percent of the people we polled said yes,” Clarke recounted. “Everybody that called his office stated with, ‘Hey, I’m a friend of Tim’s ...’ That meant nothing to the staff because everyone who called in said they were his friend.”
“People didn’t call him Congressman Johnson. They called him Tim,” recalled Joan Dykstra, who worked in his congressional office and later was the mayor of Savoy. “If you ask anyone who worked for him, they’d tell you he created a lot of work for the staff because he would go into McDonald’s or a bar and ask people how he could help them. Then he would write those famous notes to the staff and we had to follow up with solutions.”
Phil Bloomer, who had been a News-Gazette reporter before joining Mr. Johnson’s congressional staff, said he had to draw up itineraries for every trip inside the district that included stops at restaurants and fast-food shops.
“Whenever we would go on a trip around the district, he would require that we stop at three restaurants on the way to Decatur or on the way to Mount Carmel so that he could shake hands,” Bloomer said. “And he had a remarkable memory. I remember going up to Iroquois County with him and we hadn’t been there for years. He runs into somebody and says, ‘Hey, Herschel, how’s your aunt’s hip? That’s why he never lost an election.”
Don Barnes walked with Mr. Johnson at Lincoln Square in Urbana for the last 23 years. Almost every day, they would stroll the mall beginning around 1 p.m.
“He had a memory that was very unusual,” Barnes said. “He had telephone numbers in his memory. He’d just ask me, ‘Think of somebody and I’ll tell you their telephone number.’”
Tom Johnson said his brother, who was nine years older, was always supremely organized. He would marshal track teams and baseball and football games in their East Delaware Avenue neighborhood.
“The Courier (a local daily newspaper that went defunct in 1979) had a contest for community members to sell starts. He organized a group that included me and two other boys,” his brother said. “We covered almost all of Champaign-Urbana, and we got enough starts for the Courier to pay for four trips to New York City with chaperones. I always thought that that was the start of his knowing how to go door to door and campaign.
“I went to New York for the first time when I was 7 years old, and boy, did I earn it. Halloween was mixed emotions for me because he turned it into a contest. If I didn’t have three full bags of candy, I was a failure. He always has been a driven soul, and he was successful because of it.”
Mr. Johnson enjoyed serving in Congress but wasn’t impressed with the trappings of office or with Washington, D.C., his friends said.
“Being home and being in the district was going to supersede any need to be in D.C. for anything. That was the rule,” said Matt Bisbee, another former congressional aide.
“He hated DC with a passion,” Clarke said. “He hated being out in Washington. The best thing you could say to him was that the last votes (on the House calendar) are at 2 o’clock. He could not wait to get back to the district.”
One time, Clarke said, Mr. Johnson was offered a flight to the nation’s capital with President George W. Bush on Air Force One. He declined, saying he had to attend a fish fry in Illinois.
Another time, the White House called Clarke and asked him to send Mr. Johnson to a meeting with Bush regarding his vote on the Patriot Act, a post-9/11 measure that expanded government surveillance.
“Tim was opposed to it. I get this call that says the president wants to see him. Our office was on the third floor and Tim was on the fourth floor, calling constituents,” Clarke recalled. “He had just hung up the phone and was ready to call another constituent. He said, ‘Tell him I’m busy.’
“I had to put my hand on his phone and say, ‘I’m not going to tell the leader of the free world that you’re busy and you can’t see him.’ So we went down to the White House and the president talked to him. It didn’t work. As soon as we got back, he went back to calling constituents.
“I guess he was not easily impressed. He would have been more impressed with the mayor of Sidney than the president of the United States. That’s just the way he was.”
Dykstra recalled the time she got to substitute for Mr. Johnson at a congressional picnic on the White House lawn.
“That was not something that Tim would be interested in,” she said. “As a result, I had my picture taken with President Bush on the White House lawn.”
Mark Shelden, a former elected official in Champaign and Champaign County, was Mr. Johnson’s last chief of staff.
“As a Republican, he was idiosyncratic,” said Shelden. “He was a trial lawyer and he probably voted for more environmental issues than some moderates or liberals. He didn’t have any signature pieces of legislation that you could point to. He just had votes that were representative of the people he served.”
Mr. Johnson voted to preserve the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from oil drilling and other development. He called for cuts in defense spending and for a quick exit from U.S. involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan. He suggested making changes to Social Security, including gradually raising the retirement age.
His son, Robert “Buzz” Johnson, said Mr. Johnson “wasn’t good at retirement,” noting that he taught, did legal work and served on the Parkland board after returning home.
“It was pretty quick when he decided to retire, and quite honestly, I’m glad he did,” he said. “His style is not today’s style. Not that he wouldn’t have survived; he probably would have, but he wouldn’t have enjoyed it. He got out at the right time.”
Mr. Johnson’s final years were plagued with problems related to eating disorders and malnutrition. He recently was injured in an auto accident in which he broke his jaw, making any recovery virtually impossible.
“When he got sick 41/2 years ago, I said that people probably wouldn’t remember a vote that he had cast, but they’d remember all the things he did for people,” his son said. “My phone today is full of texts from people who said he helped them with some problem or helped them get a job or did something for them. He had a great drive to help people.”