URBANA — When Urbana officials were in the process of deciding what to do with about $10 million in available federal coronavirus relief funds, residents asked what the city was going to do about violence in the community, Mayor Diane Marlin recalled.
Take a close look at the 25 projects that are now poised to share in the money, she said, and you’ll see root causes of family violence — among them such stressors as housing and food insecurity — being addressed.
“It really represents to me a very intentional investment in health and healing,” Marlin said of the list of selected projects.
Some 46 eligible applicants together requested nearly four times the amount of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the city had available to give away. The 25 selected projects are being funded, on average, at 53 percent of their initial requests.
While the list has been made public, it’s not quite a done deal.
A resolution adopting the final plan to award the money will go to the city council Monday.
The council will be meeting as a committee of the whole, so the resolution won’t be up for final approval until Feb. 27.
Marlin expressed pride in both the process the city followed and the list of projects selected, which includes as the largest recipient the Urbana Park District’s health and wellness center, set to receive $2 million.
“This was a very thorough, careful, intentional process,” Marlin said.
Among the factors city officials kept in mind were that the federal money is a temporary, non-recurring source of funding and well-suited for one-time investment. City officials also considered, among other factors, that it was important to identify service and recovery gaps prioritizing the underserved and that there be community input in the process.
Marlin said she sees potential for the chosen recipients to work together on resolving many issues in the community.
“We wanted to leverage the dollars as best we could,” she said.
Urbana Park District Executive Director Tim Bartlett said he’s extremely grateful and happy for the health and wellness center to have made the list, but he’s waiting for the final council vote later this month to confirm it.
The park district had originally asked the city for $2.5 million, and later raised its request to $3.3 million when costs went up, “because that was our known gap at that time,” he said.
Assuming the park district gets the $2 million from the city, he said, it will be left with a $1.3 million funding gap for what is now a $14.3 million project. It’s hoping to fill most of that remaining gap with a portion of Champaign County’s federal funding, of which it has requested $1 million, Bartlett said.
The park board is set to meet March 28 to award bids, he said, and he hopes to have a groundbreaking in May.
The list
Here is the full list of Urbana’s selected projects:
City of Urbana: $1,296,000 for a sanitary sewer lateral lining pilot project in the Dr. Ellis subdivision; $150,000 for roof repairs and replacements for low-income seniors; $143,334 for student, family, community engagement sponsorship.
Housing Authority of Champaign County: $350,000 for YouthBuild Bridging the Gap project; $500,000 for renovation of Steer Place, an affordable-housing facility for seniors at 1202 E. Harding Drive, U; $200,000 for a single-room occupancy project to help fill a gap for permanent affordable housing.
Urbana school district: $814,375 for its alternative education center.
Urbana Park District: $2 million for the health and wellness center in Prairie Park on East Washington Street.
Urbana Free Library: $173,596 for a community connections youth programming specialist.
Cunningham Township supervisor: $658,838 for a continuum of services to fill in gaps in homeless and housing services.
Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center’s Operation UNCC Boost: $100,000 for maintenance, upgrades or replacement of three vehicles.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank: $79,000 for electric cargo vans and a charging station.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers: $500,000 for special populations outreach and enrollment for health, food and housing security.
Champaign County Economic Development Corp.: $250,000 for a small-business microloan fund.
University YMCA/New American Welcome Center: $450,000 for COVID-19 recovery assistance for immigrants.
Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant: $10,000 to provide locally grown and prepared meals for free to food-insecure residents this summer through food pantries and free produce marts.
Common Ground Food Co-Op: $10,000 to support its existing food accessibility and discount program.
FirstFollowers: $79,000 for Urbana Community Peace Hub, to become a focal point for anti-violence activities and place for those affected by violence to receive support and services.
City of Champaign Township, $750,000 for Strides low-barrier shelter for the homeless in Champaign.
Champaign County Environmental Stewards: $175,000 to establish a household hazardous-waste collection facility.
The Well Experience: $160,000 for a well family care program.
Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center: $75,000 for an enclosed community meeting space with a kitchenette, restrooms and audiovisual technology.
Sola Gratia Farm: $150,000 for its community farm expansion.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County: $22,500 for first-time home ownership counseling.
Carle Foundation Hospital/Champaign County Health Care Consumers: $850,000 for Hope Village, a planned tiny-homes community with intensive case management for those who are chronically homeless and medically fragile.