Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.