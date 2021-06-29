URBANA — The annual 10-week period in which Champaign County residents can challenge the assessments on their properties begins Thursday — but there’s just one problem.
All three members of the Champaign County Board of Review — the appointed government body that handles those challenges — have resigned.
The last day on the job for two members, Paul Sailor and Brian Rector, is Wednesday, and board of review chair Elizabeth Burgener-Patton resigned Monday, effective Tuesday.
The board of review’s main function is to handle assessment complaints from July 1 through Sept. 10 each year, then evaluate appraisals and other evidence brought by the property owners to determine the fair market value of each parcel.
Assessed value is a key factor in determining how high each individual property tax bill is.
All three members of the board of review are nominated by County Executive Darlene Kloeppel and confirmed in a vote by the Champaign County Board, and the appointments are partisan. Currently, two must be Democrats and the third member must be a Republican.
Burgener-Patton, who couldn’t be reached Monday, resigned four days after the county board approved half the raise she sought for the rest of this year in light of the extra work she would be handling as the sole remaining board of review member.
In her resignation letter, Burgener-Patton said she had offered what she believed to be a fair and equitable solution, and that she’d have been willing to convert a part-time job to a full-time one and would have trained two new board members.
She also said it was an honor to have served taxpayers of Champaign County.
“I have learned the hard way that the Champaign County Board will have you work way above and beyond what you should and not thank or reward you in any way,” she wrote in her letter. “I am no longer willing to do that.”
Burgener-Patton’s proposed $26,096 raise for July-through-December of this year would have been more than 100 percent of the $43,904 annual board of review member salary — a percentage that irked some county board members.
Ultimately, the board approved half the proposed raise for three months with plans to revisit the issue in August.
Kloeppel said taking half of the larger raise and spreading it out over three months isn’t the way county pay increases work.
“The extra money the (county) board approved was actually for the whole rest of the year, so it will be divided over six months,” she said.
Sailor, who has served on the board of review since 2017, said he has been serving on an interim capacity for the past two years because the Champaign County Board declined to reappoint him in 2019.
“The county board has, essentially, been attacking me for two years because they want to oppose everything the county executive wants to do,” Sailor said.
Sailor said he particularly ran into issues with two former county board Democrats — including one who accused him of discrimination in his work and another who said he’d have to “see” Sailor to vote on his appointment.
To Sailor, that meant it was his appearance that was at stake in his reappointment, not his credentials. What about his appearance, he said, he didn’t know.
“It could be my race, it could be my gender, it could be my age, it could be my hair color,” he said.
To be clear, Sailor said, he has never discriminated against anyone in his findings on properties. And anyone who doubts that can check the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations website for complaints, he said.
“I’ve never had any complaints against me,” Sailor said.
Another point raised by Sailor and confirmed by Kloeppel was that one or more Democrats in 2019 told Kloeppel they were looking for “diversity” on the board of review.
Sailor said it was clear to him this meant racial diversity. But Kloeppel and county board Chairman Kyle Patterson both said the reference to diversity was about diversity in professional qualifications.
Champaign County requires board of review members to be licensed real estate or appraisal professionals or to have equivalent experience, but Patterson said there are people in other professions who would also be qualified to do board of review work.
Patterson recalled the issue of Sailor’s board of review reappointment being related more to the board of review discontinuing the practice of researching comparable property sales to help determine value.
“That is something that my caucus in particular was not happy about,” he said.
As for the raise for Burgener-Patton, Patterson said, the board approved what was a 108 percent raise for three months, to be reconsidered in August.
Patterson also said Kloeppel has been given several names to consider as board of review candidates, and it’s up to her to get the candidates tested by the state. Once that happens, he said, there’s no reason why the county board can’t meet in a special session in July to vote on new board of review appointees.
In talking to prior board of review members, Patterson said, the bulk of the board’s workload comes later in the year rather than the start of the assessment challenge period.
Mark Whitsitt, who served on the board of review from 2012 to 2016, said that’s true. But, he also said board members are typically busy early on meeting with each taxpayer filing a complaint.
Given that real estate values are strong right now, Whitsitt said, that may mitigate the need for more appeals to be filed.
Kloeppel said Monday she doesn’t know how board of review business will be handled come Thursday.
She knew of two possible board of review candidates who may be qualified to sit for the competency exam — but both are Democrats. And she can’t schedule an exam until she has candidates lined up to take it, she said.
The board of review must have at least two members available to conduct hearings and sign off on determinations, Kloeppel said.
Meanwhile, Sailor said his private appraisal business is busy, but he did enjoy doing public service work on the board of review.
“It’s been a very frustrating couple of years for me,” he said. “I have loved the public service aspect of it.”