SPRINGFIELD — Ameren Illinois has filed with state regulators to increase its gas and electric delivery rates starting next year.
If both are approved at the full amount being requested, the average residential customer getting both natural gas and electricity delivered by Ameren would pay about $13 more a month, according to Ameren Illinois spokesman Tucker Kennedy.
Typical residential electric customers would see a $6.27 monthly increase on the delivery part of their bills starting in 2024, he said, while the average natural-gas customer would see a $6.68 monthly increase in their delivery charge.
In filings last month, the utility is seeking a $160.4 million increase for its gas delivery rate and a four-year, $435.6 million hike for electric delivery. The filings launched an 11-month review process before the Illinois Commerce Commission.
Delivery rates — which make up part of monthly power bills — are what utilities charge to deliver electricity and natural gas, versus the cost to generate the power itself. Incorporated into delivery charges are the cost of maintaining infrastructure, such as poles, wires and pipelines.
A delivery-only company, Ameren also earns a profit on its delivery services, the rate for which is determined by the commerce commission.
The delivery-rate increases would be coming on top of historically high gas and electric supply rates already straining consumer budgets.
“This is awful news for Ameren customers who already were suffering under some of the highest electric and gas supply prices in Illinois history, as well as earlier Ameren rate hikes,” Citizens Utility Board Executive Director David Kolata said in a written statement.
He said the utility watchdog group plans to do a thorough review of the Ameren rate cases and challenge everything Ameren can’t justify.
Utilities were required under the state’s new Climate and Equitable Jobs Act to file a multi-year plan (2024-’27) to strengthen the reliability and resilience of the electric grid to prepare for the transition to clean energy, Kennedy said.
“We’ve had a system that’s been pretty reliant on dispatchable, always-on generation,” he said. “Those electrons are always firing and flowing.”
When it comes to adding energy sources such as solar and wind to the grid, Kennedy said, “we know the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow.”
Ameren, in turn, has to make sure that as new energy sources are introduced, peak energy needs of customers are still met, he said.
Every dollar Ameren has proposed to cover the cost of upgrading the electric grid will be reviewed by the Illinois Commerce Commission to be sure it’s reasonable and in the best interest of customers, Kennedy said.
The gas-rate increase is being requested to meet federal safety regulations, maintain and improve as storage facilities and replace aging infrastructure to reduce methane gas leakage and emissions, according to a statement from Ameren.
Chicago-based Citizens Utility Board said Ameren got a $76 million gas-rate hike in January 2021 and more than $118 million in increases over the past two Januarys.
Ameren Illinois wasn’t alone in filing rate increases in January. CUB said five major utilities in Illinois filed for a combined $2.8 billion in rate hikes.