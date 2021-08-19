URBANA — State Rep. Carol Ammons has been appointed to a task force intended to collect data on sexual violence on Illinois college campuses.
“I led the creation of this task force to help better protect students by listening to their experiences and collecting data that accurately represents sexual violence on college campuses,” said the Urbana Democrat, who was recently appointed to the task force by Speaker Chris Welch. “We cannot afford to keep ignoring faults in data collection that prevent the voices of all survivors and victims of sexual violence from being recognized.”
In a release, Ammons said she sponsored the bill to create the task force, which is charged with developing a “trauma-informed base survey” to increase awareness of sexual violence on college campuses through data collection.
She said the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network estimates that 1 in 10 college students will experience sexual violence and that nationwide, 90 percent of those do not report their experiences because of roadblocks to getting justice.
The results of the anonymous surveys will be made public to community members, legislators and universities to help develop future policy to prevent and respond to sexual misconduct.