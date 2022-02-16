URBANA — More than a year after a dog was accidentally euthanized while being detained in Champaign County’s animal-control facility, the county board is poised to vote on a resolution in which a double-check safety procedure is named after the deceased dog.
“Dada’s Rule” would require that two animal-control officers sign off on any euthanasia before proceeding — a practice County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said has already been in effect for many months.
A resolution going to the board for a vote Feb. 24 calls for a change in the county’s animal-control ordinance to prevent unintended euthanasia by adding a dual-verification system to the process.
That system was one of several animal-control practices recommended by a task force formed by the board in December 2020 to look into practices and legislation affecting the agency.
While dual verification is already a procedure being used, Kloeppel said an ordinance change would make that part of county law.
A dog named Dada, a chocolate Lab/pitbull mix, was euthanized accidentally on Dec. 24, 2020, six days after being impounded, though the owner had been given some extra time to pick up her dog after the holiday weekend.
Kloeppel said the county board formed the task force because members took the error seriously, and some of the recommendations are already in effect.
One observation in the report is that animal control has outgrown its building at 210 S. Art Bartell Road, U. The facility has inadequate ventilation to maintain a good air flow in the feline room and presents a loud, chaotic environment for small or stressed dogs that need to be in a separate room, the report says.
It also includes some self-reported changes made since last year, among them an increase in staff meetings to increase communication, a replacement of two staff members, implementing a color-coded tag system for each kennel and creation of an email address for the public to report and send pictures of lost animals.