SAVOY — Area Republican legislators had no shortage of hyperbole to describe the process Democrats used to draw new state legislative districts.
“Mockery,” “unconscionable,” “disrespectful” — even “insane” — were among words flying at a Wednesday morning news conference in Savoy’s Colbert Park that featured U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, state Reps. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, and Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, and Savoy Trustee Dee Shonkwiler, chairman of the Champaign County Republican Party.
The group chose the park setting with Old Church Road as the backdrop to illustrate that the street is the dividing line that splits the village of about 9,000 between two different legislative districts, a situation that will continue under the Democratic-drawn map awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s approval.
Marron represents Savoy citizens on the north side of Old Church; Halbrook, those who live on the south side of the thoroughfare.
“I love working with the village people and Rep. Halbrook, but it makes it very challenging to constituents,” said Marron, noting he was standing in Halbrook’s district.
“Unfortunately, Savoy is split up. That’s how the Democrats have carved up the community in an unconscionable manner,” said Marron, who added, “Nobody in Springfield should do the maps. We need a nonpartisan commission.”
Shonkwiler said while Savoy village trustees like Marron and Halbrook, “we’d like to be less carved” to make the process of working with the General Assembly for grants easier, for example.
“This process cost tens of millions of dollars,” Halbrook said of the U.S. Census conducted in 2020. Republicans argue that redistricting should not go forward without the final census numbers, which are expected in mid-August.
But state Democrats have forged ahead to meet a state constitutional deadline of June 30, relying on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, an annual estimate of population shifts.
“There were 45 to 50 hearings,” Halbrook said, contending much of the input from dozens of varied groups was ignored and maps were still drawn behind closed doors. “This is just insane, no way to run a state.”
Davis and the others urged citizens to contact Pritzker and demand that he make good on his campaign promise to veto any maps that were drawn in a less-than-fair or transparent way.
The congressman, who could lose his seat when the state's congressional districts are redrawn since Illinois’ population decline means it will lose one representative in the U.S. House, called it the “height of hypocrisy” for the Democrats to put off redrawing congressional districts until the census data is available but push through the state legislative districts without that information.
“The ACS is a joke. It counts less than 1 percent of Americans in a year,” Rose added. “You have to have the (decennial) census data. They didn’t draw the congressional maps. They know this is wrong.”
The legislators maintained that citizens need to be picking their representatives, not the other way around.
“It’s frustrating to see Democrats protect Democrats,” Davis said. “When do the people of Illinois come before Democrats protecting their own power?”