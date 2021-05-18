BEMENT — The Bement school district will spend about $10,000 in an effort to prevent further vandalism at its sports fields.
Both the baseball and football fields were vandalized in separate incidents this year, with the football-field vandalism occurring the night before the team’s April 9 homecoming game.
“These types of expenses are frustrating to me but necessary after dealing with the two episodes of vandalism,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
Bodine Electric in Decatur will do the work, which will include installing flood lights for the football field, LED solar lights for the baseball field and security cameras with storage.
School board member Trixie Stoerger-Flavin asked if the lights would be a bother to homes in the area.
“I know it’s our property, so do what we have to do, but I want to be a good neighbor, too,” Flavin said.
Greenwood said the lights should be similar in brightness to existing street lights.
“We should still be able to accomplish what we need to accomplish, but not make it like a SWAT team,” Greenwood said.
No arrests have been made in the vandalism case, but Piatt County sheriff’s investigator Tom Apperson said “it remains an active investigation.”
Another sports-related move is increasing pay for officials. Athletic Director Steve Cline said it will help the district keep pace with other area schools, including Cerro Gordo, which increased its pay this school year.
Cline said the pay increases will cost Bement about $1,000 more annually.