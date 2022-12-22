CHAMPAIGN — The Democratic Party chairs of Champaign and Vermilion counties announced Thursday that they intend to temporarily fill the vacant seat of the late Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, with his widow, Stacy.
The appointment will be good only through Jan. 11, the remainder of the term of the 102nd General Assembly, according to Champaign County Democrats Chair Mike Ingram and Vermilion County Chair Sandra Lawlyes.
A meeting to make the appointment was set for 3 p.m. Thursday at Champaign County Democratic Party headquarters, 120 N. First St., C, and was to be livestreamed on the Champaign County Democratic Party’s Facebook page.
The party chairs said any Democrat in good standing can submit their names for the one-week appointment.
“However, as this appointment is for the remainder of Senator Scott Bennett’s current term, it is the belief of both chairs that Stacy Bennett is best suited to finish out the remainder of her late husband’s term and cast the final votes of his term,” Ingram and Lawlyes said.
They also said they plan to release details soon on what will be a longer process to fill the upcoming two-year term Sen. Bennett won in the Nov. 8 election.