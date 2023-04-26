With Joe Biden making it official Tuesday — he’ll run for a second term in 2024 (story, A-3) — we asked back BRIAN GAINES, the University of Illinois’ Honorable W. Russell Arrington Professor in State Politics, for some big-picture analysis. About nine months before primaries and caucuses start, here are his top four storylines to follow.
1Will someone on the Democratic side challenge and weaken Biden, as Ted Kennedy did to Jimmy Carter in 1980 or Pat Buchanan did to George H.W. Bush in 1992? Could Robert Kennedy Jr. play that role? Biden’s job-approval ratings are mediocre, but heavyweights like Gavin Newsom and J.B. Pritzker are standing to the side for now. However ...
2Biden’s advanced age makes predictions a year-and-half out chancier than usual. He has kept a very light schedule but still shows signs of disengagement. Polls suggest broad uneasiness about his mental fitness and stamina, and the launching of a re-election campaign does not end the intrigue.
3Donald Trump is almost certainly Biden’s preferred opponent, but he is not alone. Trump, despite his many legal woes, has been scooping up endorsements and cash. That he remains a front runner thrills some Republicans while terrifying others. I don’t expect a 2020 rerun, but it is not impossible.
4Many are forecasting a recession election. What would overshadow economic gloom? War in Ukraine is not over. In a recent survey of international-relations experts, 72 percent said they do not expect China to invade Taiwan, and only 6 percent said the opposite. Experts are sometimes very poor predictors, alas.